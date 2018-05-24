World
  7. Bauru Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura

Bauru Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura

  • 11:00 - 24 May, 2018
Bauru Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura
  • Architects

    Semerene Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brasilia, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Clarice Semerene

  • Team

    Patrícia Amorim, Helkem Araújo

  • Area

    131.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Joana França
Text description provided by the architects. The resident of this apartment in Brasilia wanted a project that would bring together the memories of her hometown, Bauru, in the countryside of São Paulo, with the modernist elements of the city she chose as her home. The project sought to highlight the original features of the 141 m² apartment: the parquet flooring and the concrete structure, which was exposed to emphasize the qualities of the material.

The subtle presence of memories of Bauru can be experienced starting at the entrance hall. Separated from the rest of the apartment by iron and glass doors, the hall carries the typical casual atmosphere of the porches of the old houses, with their cement tiles, plants, and a hammock. The cement tile appears again in the kitchen, this time with a custom pattern, chosen intuitively by the resident.

Current Floor Plan
Interior View C
The shade of yellow, present in the sliding door and the metallic structure that supports the kitchen cabinets, brings to mind the old trains of Bauru, reinterpreted within the modernist context. The open kitchen creates greater integration between the spaces, reinforcing the cross ventilation and the natural light into the apartment.

Interior View B
Between the dining room and the home office, a permeable shelf, crafted in iron and translucent glass, enhances natural lighting and anticipates the transition to the intimate area. The layout of the living space allows multiple activities that can happen simultaneously, bringing together the antique furniture and the contemporary elements, resulting in a space in constant evolution.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "Bauru Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura" [Apartamento Bauru / Semerene Arquitetura] 24 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894900/bauru-apartment-semerene-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

