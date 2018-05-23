World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. China
  5. DnA
  6. 2017
  7. Hakka Indenture Museum / DnA

Hakka Indenture Museum / DnA

  • 00:00 - 23 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hakka Indenture Museum / DnA
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

© Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang + 38

  • Architects

    DnA

  • Location

    Six Village, Dadongba, Songyang County, Lishui, Zhejiang, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Tiantian Xu

  • Lighting Design

    Zhang Xin Studio, Architecture Department of Tsinghua University

  • Client

    Songyang Dadongba County Government

  • Area

    2574.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ziling Wang, Dan Han
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The village of Shicang, whose residents belong to a Hakka ethnic group, is located in a narrow valley in the south of Songyang Country. The Hakka are also referred to as ‘guests’, since they migrated here as refugees from northern regions in the past centuries. They have retained their special status until today, which is characterized by the strong internal cohesion of the group.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
Circulatioon
Circulatioon
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The name of the village of Shicang can be translated as stone storage, which in turn refers to a legend, according to which there were able to supply themselves. Greedy inhabitants allegedly broke open the cave, which consequently lost its ability to produce grain. In place of the grain, it was afterwards only possible to find stones.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

To commemorate this story, which gave the village its name, Xu Tiantian developed a building that takes up the local construction of bridges and residential buildings. Coarsely hewn stones are layered in a wild lattice to create massive walls that continue the slope on the edge of the village out into the landscape. The architecture is connected with the landscape by means of various sequences of spaces both inside and out.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
Elevation & Section
Elevation & Section
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

An existing irrigation channel was guided over the roof and provides water, which, on particular days, is sprayed by nozzles to create a water curtain on the inside. By means of a linear opening in the roof, sunlight falls on the water curtain, where a rainbow forms. This temporary phenomenon attracts visitors, who then enliven neighboring villages as well.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The museum itself has no controlled access and only exhibits copies of, in part, several-hundred-year-old Hakka indentures. The inspiration from the local legend situates the museum, with which both craftsmanship and material culture have been revitalized. 

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum China
Cite: "Hakka Indenture Museum / DnA" 23 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894812/hakka-indenture-museum-dna/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »