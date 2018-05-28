World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Memorial Center
  4. China
  5. DnA
  6. 2017
  7. Wang Jing Memorial Hall / DnA

Wang Jing Memorial Hall / DnA

  • 00:00 - 28 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wang Jing Memorial Hall / DnA
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

© Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang + 26

  • Architects

    DnA

  • Location

    Wangcun, Songyang, Lishui, Zhejiang, China

  • Lead Architect

    Tiantian Xu

  • Client

    Village Committee of Wang Village

  • Area

    406.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ziling Wang, Dan Han
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The scholar Wang Jing (1337-1408) rose to become an influential scholar under the first emperor of the Ming Dynasty due to his extraordinary intellectual abilities. He became a member of the Hanlin Academy and was involved in compiling the Yongle Encyclopedia (1408), the up-to-then most comprehensive summary of knowledge in china.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
Timetable diagram
Timetable diagram
Save this picture!
© Dan Han
© Dan Han

The current village of Wang, where Wang Jing was born, decided to construct a new village center opposite the ancestral temple so as to remember the life of its famous forebear. The region’s historical trade route runs between the ancestral temple and the new building. Most of the old buildings in the village are made of rammed earth and have an internal wood structure that supports the roof. The rammed earth buildings are, however, in poor condition, and even the ancestral temple opposite the new building was on the verge of collapse before it was then renovated.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

For the new building, Xu Tiantian developed a linear building structure that fits organically into the layout of the village and mediates between the old, one-storey rammed earth structures and the two- to three-storey new buildings of recent years.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The constructive spirit of the new building comprises open concrete elements, which define the seventeen corners of the layout. The exterior walls between the load-bearing corners are made of rammed earth. The constructional corners let light and air into the building from above. Here, the life of Wang Jing is presented in seventeen scenes. Thanks to this building, the old construction technique and local craft experienced a revival, as is also shown in the case of other restorations in the immediate surroundings. The building is used as a center for the village community and commemorates Wang Jing, who is once again revered today.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Burial memorial center China
Cite: "Wang Jing Memorial Hall / DnA" 28 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894805/wang-jing-memorial-hall-dna/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »