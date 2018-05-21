World
  5 Winners Named in Russia's Competition to Develop Standard Housing Concepts

5 Winners Named in Russia's Competition to Develop Standard Housing Concepts

5 Winners Named in Russia's Competition to Develop Standard Housing Concepts
Cortesía de KB Strelka
Cortesía de KB Strelka

At the third meeting of the Living Environment Forum in Kaliningrad, Russia—this year centered on the theme "All About Housing"—the organizers presented the winning projects in the Open International Competition for Standard Housing and Residential Development Concept Design.

The competition, organized by the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities, the Russia Housing and Urban Development Corporation (DOM.RF), and Strelka KB, aimed to develop residential projects for three different urban models: low, medium and high-rise living environments.

A total of 299 projects were received from 39 different countries, including Russia, Italy, Spain, France, The Netherlands, and India. The most popular urban model among the proposals was for medium-rise development, consisting of buildings between 5 and 7 floors in height, with free recreational areas and local infrastructure development.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de KB Strelka
Cortesía de KB Strelka

The winning offices were TA.R.I-Architects (Italy), Grupo H d.o.o (Slovenia), Plan_B (Russia), Archifellows (Russia), and ESCHER (Russia), who each received 2 million rubles ($32,100 USD). In addition, another 1.5 million rubles ($24,100 USD) was given to 5 finalists, and 1 million rubles ($16,050 USD) to another 10 outstanding projects. Read on for descriptions of the 5 winning projects in the words of the design teams.

The 5 Winners

TA.R.I-Architects (Italy):
"For great personalization opportunities"

Save this picture!
Cortesía de TA.R.I-Architects
Cortesía de TA.R.I-Architects

"We moved from the importance to bring “the one” and his self-expression to the central role they used to have. Thanks to the involvement of citizens since the very beginning, it would be possible to restore a sense of belonging and identification to their homes. This is, in our opinion, the starting point and the real innovative solution to recognize the house as the spatial extension of ourselves, that plays the important role not only to welcome us, but to represent us, affirming who we are." 

GRUPO H.d.o.o. (Slovenia):
"For an unconventional focus on diverse living scenarios"

Save this picture!
Cortesía de GRUPO H.d.o.o.
Cortesía de GRUPO H.d.o.o.

“Well, our solution is innovative in a way that it is deeply rooted in the tradition of mass housing in Russia and our home Slovenia (and region of ex-Yugoslavia). We just took all the principles that existed, updated them and continue on that good basis. Our main objectives ware to create modern open-plan apartments and houses that can be adapted to suit occupants needs—in that way we achieved pragmatic and flexible solutions.”

Plan_B (Russia):
"For exception flexibility of planning solutions"

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Plan_B
Cortesía de Plan_B

“Our solution allows citizens to experiment with boundaries: boundaries of space transformations, boundaries of social communication, boundaries of self-identity. With our project, we’ve laid a wide basis of possibilities for such experiments.”

Archifellows (Russia):
"For respecting the needs of the users while offering design solutions"

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Archifellows
Cortesía de Archifellows

“With our projects we strive for evolving the user experience, not just creating new spaces. We’re trying to perceive the architecture as a service that is, above all, intended for people, and to always improve our approach.”

ESCHER (Russia):
"For providing dynamic and diverse public spaces"

Save this picture!
Cortesía de ESCHER
Cortesía de ESCHER

"We created a specific shape that can be rotated, that's how we bring diversity, and make the house we want. It's like lego construction."

See a complete list of the winners below:

1st Category Winners:
TA.R.I-Architects (Italy)
GRUPO H.d.o.o. (Slovenia)
Plan_B (Russia)
Archifellows (Russia)
ESCHER (Russia)

2nd Category Winners
Akhmadullin Architects (Russia)
Architectural Group DNK (Russia)
AD Hoc Architecture (Russia)
Sara Simoska (Macedonia)
Bold-Collective (Netherlands)

3rd Category Winners:
Project Group Pioneer (Russia)
Ppa Arquitectura (Brazil)
Architectural Studio 2 Portala (Russia)
Anarchitects Studio (Netherlands)
Boustany / Suphasidh / Desfonds + A2OM (Russia, France, Spain, Thailand)
DO Architects (Lithuania)
Bureau ARD (Russia)
DA Project (Russia)
Luis Eduard Calderon Garcia (USA)
Pole-Design (Russia)

