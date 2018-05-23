NYDG Integral Health & Wellness / Brandon Haw Architecture

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The new flagship facility for the world-renowned New York Dermatology Group occupies the second floor of a classic Fifth Avenue landmark building situated on the Northeast corner of Fifth Avenue and East 19th Street. The project comprises 7,000 sq ft of new wellness and treatment facilities and a new, discreet VIP entrance from East 19th Street. The design accommodates 8 new treatment rooms, blood infusion facility, nutrition center and 2 new cryotherapy treatment facilities, each with their associated support spaces, reception and retail product area. The distinct characteristics of the NYDG’s practice -- deeply personal, calm and care-focused approach coupled with the use of latest technological procedures -- are reflected by a subtle and sensuous yet controlled and classic palette of materials that communicate a sense of timeless luxury, warmth and professional exactitude within this new dermatology and wellness center.

To preserve the integrity of the original, light-filled loft space, BHA created a simple refined object that sits within the larger volume, set apart from the surrounding walls, containing the treatment rooms. Measuring approximately 20 ft wide x 92 ftlong and clad in a custom made interlocking fiberglass panel system, reminiscent of a curtainfrozen in time, its curvilinear and sinuous profile is deliberately separated from the dark industrial wooden floor, stopping short of the ceiling to accentuate its object-like quality. With its delicate opalescent ivory color and bronze finish detailing, the doors, trims and reception areas are integrated into one holistic system that conveys timeless quality and attention to detail. The separation of the treatment rooms to the external façade organizes the principal circulation along the edge of the space for all visitors and staff to enjoy, maintaining the quality of light of the original space. The use of reclaimed industrial stained oak flooring from Germany sets the ground plane, above which white polished plastered walls with bronze baseboards and door trims create the backdrop for the treatment rooms.

Working alongside the fabrication and installation team led by Paolo Cassina Custom Interiors, in association with Sailing, a second-generation bespoke yacht interior fabricator from Pesaro, Italy, BHA created a solid stained wooden baffle system that would screen out the services above and integrate the lighting that has been developed in collaboration with Fisher Marantz Stone. Within the treatment rooms, solid ground quartz flooring creates an easily maintained seamless surface essential for procedural spaces. The ceilings are defined by a simple, evenly lit panel that can be dimmed to a comfortable level upon entering or to a brighter level when any procedure is in progress; this light is augmented by specific task lighting integrated into the ceiling zone. Custom-made cabinetry and countertops integrate each operational requirement. Hand built by Sailing in Italy under the auspices of Paolo Cassina Custom Interiors, the same bronze trims create the continuity of detailing throughout the facility.

The design of the space is complemented with a new custom furniture range developed by Brandon Haw Design and fabricated by Paolo Cassina.