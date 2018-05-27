World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Thailand
  5. Plan Architect
  6. 2018
  7. AIS Contact Center Development & Training Arena / Plan Architect

AIS Contact Center Development & Training Arena / Plan Architect

  • 20:00 - 27 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AIS Contact Center Development & Training Arena / Plan Architect
Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO

© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO © PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO © PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO © PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO + 34

  • Architects

    Plan Architect

  • Location

    Mitraparp Rd., Nakorn Ratchasima, Thailand

  • Design Team

    Nitisak Chobdamrongtham, Somsak Shanokprasith, Apichai Apichatanon, Wara Jithpratugs, Naphasorn Kiatwinyoo

  • Client

    AIS

  • Area

    19229.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO
Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. AIS Contact Center Development & Training Arena, the recently completed office building situated in Nakorn Ratchasima, is a work space designed for 3,000 staffs with a vast array of recreation facilities. The main concept design intends to create a relaxing atmosphere of work place by splitting the building into two main groups.

Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO

The larger one occupied by call center and training area with a transparent skylight hall in the middle of the area while the smaller one is designed for recreation areas. The main atrium in the middle of the building acts as “Charn” or widely acknowledged as a terrace in traditional Thai house, is used to connect both function and people or even provides an additional communal space. Not only the staffs benefit from this space by taking a break from working hours, but also kindly interact with each other.

Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO

The tapered building shape helps adjusting angle of walls results in reducing area of heat gain from the sun on the façade, thus decreasing a total heat gain of the building. The curve on the top of the building is clearly inspired by the company logo.

Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO
© PanoramicStudio, YAMASTUDIO

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Thailand
Cite: "AIS Contact Center Development & Training Arena / Plan Architect" 27 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894780/ais-contact-center-development-and-training-arena-plan-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »