  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. DnA
  6. 2015
  7. Bamboo Theatre / DnA

Bamboo Theatre / DnA

  • 02:00 - 25 May, 2018
Bamboo Theatre / DnA
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

© Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Dan Han © Dan Han + 13

  • Architects

    DnA

  • Location

    Hengkengcun, Songyang, Lishui, Zhejiang, China

  • Lead Architects

    Tiantian Xu

  • Client

    Songyang Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Ziling Wang, Dan Han
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Bamboo is a quickly growing grass that is found in every garden in China and as spare woodland in many hilly regions.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The importance of bamboo in Chinese culture arises from a range of qualities such as its flexible structure, the sparkling green lighting effect that a bamboo grove engenders, its many varieties, and its technical properties as a material. For the village of Hengkeng, Xu Tiantian designed a theatre stage that is inspired by a historical account.

© Dan Han
© Dan Han
Diagram
Diagram
Courtesy of DnA_Design and Architecture Studio
Courtesy of DnA_Design and Architecture Studio

For the construction of the bamboo dome, the architect used a low-tech approach that takes the rapid growth and bendable quality of the material into account. Once installed, the growing dome requires little regular maintenance: younger bamboo sprouts are woven into the existing dome and old poles are removed.

This bioorganic architecture in natural surroundings facilitates activities ranging from village opera performances to individual meditation in nature.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Cite: "Bamboo Theatre / DnA" 25 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894772/bamboo-theatre-dna/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ziling Wang

竹林剧场 / DnA

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »