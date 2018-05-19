World
  The House Between a Well and a Light Tower / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects

The House Between a Well and a Light Tower / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects

  • 20:00 - 19 May, 2018
The House Between a Well and a Light Tower / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects
The House Between a Well and a Light Tower / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects, © Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

© Niveditaa Gupta © Niveditaa Gupta © Niveditaa Gupta © Niveditaa Gupta + 25

  • Architects

    Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects

  • Location

    New Delhi, Delhi, India

  • Principal Architect

    Harsh Vardhan Jain

  • Team

    Anusha Dhawan, Mihika Mehra, Sameeksha Gulati, Audarya Bansal, Arushi Rana

  • Area

    5000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

Text description provided by the architects. The project entailed altering a 1970's structure to accommodate the client's current functional / programmatic requirements. The building is a generational home belonging to a single family. This led to a mixed-use development for the site which incorporates a lawyer's office, a dentist clinic and a residence for on-site staff. The terrace is conceived as a public space for the occupants as well as the city beyond.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

The renovation project can be described as an urban excavation, where the mass was carved to create space and bring in light. The excavation process revealed the underlying structure of the building which allowed us to insert a lighter steel frame to create the desired openings to maximize daylight. The sense of excavation was further enhanced through the sculpting of ceiling which evoke memories of historical buildings.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

The facade is a system of layers that creates an expanded threshold condition. An existing dried up water - well was excavated on-site to be used as a library. This was the conceptual driver for the project to express a vertical axis that culminated in a light box. This was a metaphor for connecting the earth and the sun. The axis also became the organizing  principle for laying out the program. The spaces in front are public where as those towards the rear serve private functions.

Axonometric
Axonometric

Each space has a different character even though they share a similar material palette of stone, wood, steel and glass blocks. The project involved working directly with local craftsmen and resolving details on-site which evolved through the process of construction.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

This project is reflective of the true nature of urban design for a developing country like India which incorporates bringing together the public and the private.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare dental clinic Refurbishment Renovation India
Cite: "The House Between a Well and a Light Tower / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects" 19 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894769/the-house-between-a-well-and-a-light-tower-harsh-vardhan-jain-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

