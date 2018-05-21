World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Hiroshi Sambuichi Wins 2018 Daylight Award for His "Timeless, Fluid" Treatment of Light

Hiroshi Sambuichi Wins 2018 Daylight Award for His "Timeless, Fluid" Treatment of Light

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Hiroshi Sambuichi Wins 2018 Daylight Award for His "Timeless, Fluid" Treatment of Light
Save this picture!
Hiroshi Sambuichi Wins 2018 Daylight Award for His "Timeless, Fluid" Treatment of Light , The Water - Installation in the Cisterns of Frederiksberg. Image © Jens Markus Lindhe
The Water - Installation in the Cisterns of Frederiksberg. Image © Jens Markus Lindhe

Hiroshi Sambuichi's approach to a site entails long-term study and reflection upon the qualities and forces of nature embedded within. His understanding is “deeper and with a finer grain,” explains American architect and member of The Daylight Award jury James Carpenter as one of several reasons why Sambuichi was recently announced as the latest laureate of the nearly 50-year-old Daylight Award in 2018. In Sambuichi's hands, “light becomes timeless, fluid and rich.”

Naoshima Hall. Image © Shigeo Ogawa Rokko Observatory. Image © Sambuichi Architects Miyajima Misen Observatory. Image © Sambuichi Architects Inujima Seirensho Art Museum. Image © Daici Ano + 12

Save this picture!
Naoshima Hall. Image © Shigeo Ogawa
Naoshima Hall. Image © Shigeo Ogawa

“An example is The Naoshima Hall,” says Carpenter. “It sits remarkably compressed within the landscape. As in all his work, Sambuichi's mastery in framing volumes of light is here expressed as a horizontal work of spatial release, converting an intimate moment into an intense collective engagement with the natural world.”

Save this picture!
Hiroshima Orizuru Tower. Image © Sambuichi Architects
Hiroshima Orizuru Tower. Image © Sambuichi Architects

Hiroshima Orizuru Tower. Image © Sambuichi Architects Hiroshima Orizuru Tower. Image © Sambuichi Architects Miyajima Misen Observatory. Image © Sambuichi Architects Miyajima Misen Observatory. Image © Sambuichi Architects + 12

“Sambuichi's work, in such projects as the Miyajima Misen Observatory and Hiroshima Orizuru Tower, constantly explores the thin film of space which we occupy on earth—a sliver of tactility, the richness of an intimate ecology. This awareness of the narrow band of topography, our sedimentary layer of life, with the weight of time below coupled with the weightlessness of time above us, is the world revealed by his work.”

Save this picture!
Naoshima Hall. Image © Shigeo Ogawa
Naoshima Hall. Image © Shigeo Ogawa

“All architects speak of the site being important for the work, “ Carpenter says. “For Sambuichi, there is a much deeper and finer grain to his understanding of the site. It is an understanding that resonates with the forces of the wind, rain, sun and earthen elements, speaking to a more metaphysical sublime.”

Save this picture!
Rokko Observatory. Image © Sambuichi Architects
Rokko Observatory. Image © Sambuichi Architects

Next to Hiroshi Sambuichi, the American researcher and computer scientist Greg Ward will receive The Daylight Award 2018 for his pioneering work with the software, Radiance.

Save this picture!
Inujima Seirensho Art Museum. Image © Daici Ano
Inujima Seirensho Art Museum. Image © Daici Ano

Since 1980, The Daylight Award has recognized prominent practitioners in the fields of daylight in architecture and daylight research for the benefit of human health, well-being, and the environment. In addition to the honor, the laureates each receive €100,000 for their groundbreaking work and dedication to daylight. The Daylight Award is presented by the philanthropic foundations, VILLUM FONDEN, VELUX FONDEN and VELUX STIFTUNG. Find out more about the award on their website.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eva Ørum. "Hiroshi Sambuichi Wins 2018 Daylight Award for His "Timeless, Fluid" Treatment of Light " 21 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894765/hiroshi-sambuichis-wins-2018-daylight-award-for-his-timeless-fluid-treatment-of-light/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »