World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. South Korea
  5. nooyoon deisgn
  6. 2018
  7. A Whimsical Wander Showroom / nooyoon deisgn

A Whimsical Wander Showroom / nooyoon deisgn

  • 19:00 - 21 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A Whimsical Wander Showroom / nooyoon deisgn
Save this picture!
A Whimsical Wander Showroom / nooyoon deisgn, © Suman Chun
© Suman Chun

© Suman Chun © Suman Chun © Suman Chun © Suman Chun + 11

Save this picture!
© Suman Chun
© Suman Chun

Text description provided by the architects. A Whimsical Wander(AWW), a high-end women’s fashion brand launched in 2015, set out to create delicate pieces that could be worn and enjoyed every day with a classic, chic, and feminine feel. AWW combines timeless designs with simple elegance. The AWW showroom is located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, a neighborhood epitomizing the wealthy lifestyle and high- end culture of Korea. Colors and materials are used to define three different chambers as requested by the client; the entry lobby, the clothing room, and the office.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Pink Chamber The Pink Chamber is the entry lobby and the waiting area of the showroom. Two changing rooms are connected to the Pink Chamber, which features pink painted walls and pink tile as well as two arch-shaped portals. Each portal connects to the White Chamber and the Grey Chamber. The Pink Chamber provides a surreal environment using a minimum of color and detail.

Save this picture!
© Suman Chun
© Suman Chun

White Chamber The White Chamber is the clothing room, where all clothes hang along each side of the wall. This neutral environment has white painted walls and white hexagon tiles to allow customers to remain focused entirely on the clothing.

Save this picture!
© Suman Chun
© Suman Chun

Grey Chamber The Grey Chamber is used for the office and the meeting area for the designer and clients. The Grey Chamber is divided by a deep and narrow portal, which offers some privacy to the designer and clients. The Grey Chamber has a direct connection to the storage area and pantry.

Save this picture!
© Suman Chun
© Suman Chun

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail South Korea
Cite: "A Whimsical Wander Showroom / nooyoon deisgn" 21 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894755/a-whimsical-wander-showroom-nooyoon-deisgn/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »