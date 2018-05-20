World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Croatia
  5. Sangrad + AVP
  6. 2014
  Educational Complex Kajzerica / Sangrad + AVP

Educational Complex Kajzerica / Sangrad + AVP

  • 05:00 - 20 May, 2018
Educational Complex Kajzerica / Sangrad + AVP
Educational Complex Kajzerica / Sangrad + AVP, © Sandro Lendler
© Sandro Lendler

  • Architects

    Sangrad + AVP

  • Location

    Zagreb, Croatia

  • Lead Architects

    Vedran Pedišić, Emil Špirić, Erick Velasco Farrera, Juan Jose Nuñez Andrade

  • Area

    16220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Sandro Lendler

  • Collaborators

    Gordana Gregurić Miočić, Iva Marjančević Vuksanić, Mladen Hofmann, Igor Blaha, Antonija Milovac

  • Structure

    Boris Baljkas, Tanja Baljkas, Boris Androić

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Goran Tomek

  • Electrical installations

    Marijan Marciuš

  • Water and sewage

    Božica Magdalenić

  • Owner/Client

    City of Zagreb
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Sandro Lendler
© Sandro Lendler

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of the Cultural – Educational Complex in Kajzerica has been deducted from a contextual inspiration: by shifting the direction of the buildings from the street of the old Kajzerica Neighbourhood, we get a public area and an extension of the urban space under a green canopy. The lifted classroom volume slabs are outdoing the access to the school yard, opening transparency, lucidity, continuity and relations within the site, metaphorically substituting crowns and shadows of the trees, freeing the public space and rendering an artificial forest merged with the authentic green surface.

© Sandro Lendler
© Sandro Lendler
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Sandro Lendler
© Sandro Lendler

The Nursery-Kindergarten building is aesthetically and functionally compatible with the School building in a sense that compliments the shape of the school building with the central square binding them together.

© Sandro Lendler
© Sandro Lendler

The school building is separated from the building of Nursery and Kindergarten for functional reasons. Both buildings are organized in such a way that can work as one system or separated systems, according to their needs. The compact character of the buildings sets free a large area of the site for other purposes: sport fields, playgrounds and horticultural areas with local and new green species.

© Sandro Lendler
© Sandro Lendler

Both of the buildings are using renewable sources of energy due to the amount of underground water to be used for heat pumps (water-water system) and low energy consumption lightning and equipment.

© Sandro Lendler
© Sandro Lendler

