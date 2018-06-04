World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 20 Examples of Floor Plans for Social Housing

20 Examples of Floor Plans for Social Housing

  • 08:00 - 4 June, 2018
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
20 Examples of Floor Plans for Social Housing
Save this picture!
20 Examples of Floor Plans for Social Housing

Following up on their series of urban block flashcards, Spanish publisher a+t architecture publishers recently launched a new deck of cards featuring collective living floor plans as part of one of their series of cards about urban density, Density. As a courtesy to ArchDaily, the publishing house shared some of these expanded cards, both typical floor plans, and each unit, where you can see the designs and privacy parameters and openings to the outside of each project. 

These parameters were defined, respectively, from specific data on vertical and horizontal circulation, floor plan area, number of units per floor; and the amount of external area, facade perimeter and openings size. Next to the floor plans, you can the information frame of each card, compiling a total of 50 housing projects, built between 2000 and 2017 with the most diverse typologies.

See below, 10 typical floor plans of projects that are part of the deck:

Circle / Louis Paillard

Save this picture!
Based on Circle, Louis Paillard. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Circle, Louis Paillard. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Based on Circle, Louis Paillard. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Circle, Louis Paillard. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Sugar Hill Development / Adjaye Associates

Save this picture!
Based on Sugar Hill, David Adjaye. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Sugar Hill, David Adjaye. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Based on Sugar Hill, David Adjaye. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Sugar Hill, David Adjaye. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

NL*A / Sou Fujimoto + Oxo Architects

Save this picture!
Based on NL*A, Sou Fujimoto + Oxo Architects. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on NL*A, Sou Fujimoto + Oxo Architects. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Based on NL*A, Sou Fujimoto + Oxo Architects. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on NL*A, Sou Fujimoto + Oxo Architects. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Future Systems / Kasper Danielsen

Save this picture!
Based on Future Systems, Kasper Danielsen. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Future Systems, Kasper Danielsen. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Based on Future Systems, Kasper Danielsen. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Future Systems, Kasper Danielsen. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Trinitad Nova / Ruisánchez

Save this picture!
Based on Trinitad Nova, Ruisánchez. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Trinitad Nova, Ruisánchez. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Based on Trinitad Nova, Ruisánchez. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Trinitad Nova, Ruisánchez. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Im Grüntal / BDE Architekten

Save this picture!
Based on Im Grüntal, BDE Architekten. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Im Grüntal, BDE Architekten. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Based on Im Grüntal, BDE Architekten. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Im Grüntal, BDE Architekten. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Cenon / Jean Nouvel

Save this picture!
Based on Cenon, Jean Nouvel. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Cenon, Jean Nouvel. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Based on Cenon, Jean Nouvel. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Cenon, Jean Nouvel. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Ginko / Hessamfar & Vérons

Save this picture!
Based on Ginko, Hessamfar & Vérons. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Ginko, Hessamfar & Vérons. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Based on Ginko, Hessamfar & Vérons. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Ginko, Hessamfar & Vérons. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

De Prinsendam / Tony Fretton

Save this picture!
Based on De Prinsendam, Tony Fretton. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on De Prinsendam, Tony Fretton. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Based on De Prinsendam, Tony Fretton. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on De Prinsendam, Tony Fretton. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

Nordyset / C.F. Møller

Save this picture!
Based on Nordeste, C.F. Møller. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Nordeste, C.F. Møller. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Save this picture!
Based on Nordeste, C.F. Møller. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers
Based on Nordeste, C.F. Møller. Image courtesy of a+t architecture publishers

All drawings were produced by a+t architecture publishers team, based on drawings and information provided by the offices, so they are interpretations of the projects, not their faithful representations. 

Find more information about 50 Housing Floor Plans and see how to purchase here

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Brant, Julia . "20 Examples of Floor Plans for Social Housing" [20 Exemplos de plantas de projetos de habitação coletiva] 04 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894746/20-examples-of-floor-plans-for-social-housing/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »