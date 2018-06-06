World
i

i

i

i

i

  House Temozón / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

House Temozón / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

  15:00 - 6 June, 2018
House Temozón / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona
House Temozón / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona, © David Cervera
© David Cervera

© David Cervera

  • Architects

    Boyancé Arquitectos

  • Location

    Mérida, Mexico

  • Main Architect

    Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

  • Architects in Charge

    Beatriz Bolio Aguilar, Andree Pasos Dzul

  • Area

    505.07 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    David Cervera
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located in the North Temozón Police Station, located north of the City of Merida, Yucatan, has a privileged location for a house, as it is an area with future growth, surrounded by vegetation, near future hospitals and large commercial complexes.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

The area for the development of the project enjoys a very wooded environment and has 24.00 meters of front by 40.00 meters of bottom with north-south orientation. The design of the project responded to a great extent to these factors, as well as the needs of the user who inhabit it, looking for something very contemporary, functional and with a lot of contact abroad.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

With a plot of 972.66m², a program of 505.07m² was solved in a plant. A conceptual scheme in traditional "L" was created, where it was broken to generate three courtyards that articulate the volumes, generating both privacy between both as functionality in terms of wind circulation and views towards said landscaped courtyards.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

This scheme was resolved around the three courtyards: the access patio, the interior patio and the large social patio, where they are delimited by a social and a private volume. The kitchen ceases to be the traditional service space and becomes part of the social area adapting to contemporary life. On the upper floor there is a small space for services.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera
Elevation and Sections
Elevation and Sections
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

The finish of Chukum was used in some walls, material that comes from the resin of a tree in the region, which has the property of being a natural sealer; and on other walls, the red mineralogical paint integrated into the mixture to give it the appearance of the old haciendas of the region and with these being low maintenance. The house won a gold medal at the State Biennial in the Single Family Housing category.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Cite: "House Temozón / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona" [Casa Tres Patios / Boyancé Arquitectos] 06 Jun 2018. ArchDaily.

