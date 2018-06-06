House Temozón / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

+ 28

Architects Boyancé Arquitectos

Location Mérida, Mexico

Main Architect Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

Architects in Charge Beatriz Bolio Aguilar, Andree Pasos Dzul

Area 505.07 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs David Cervera

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located in the North Temozón Police Station, located north of the City of Merida, Yucatan, has a privileged location for a house, as it is an area with future growth, surrounded by vegetation, near future hospitals and large commercial complexes.

The area for the development of the project enjoys a very wooded environment and has 24.00 meters of front by 40.00 meters of bottom with north-south orientation. The design of the project responded to a great extent to these factors, as well as the needs of the user who inhabit it, looking for something very contemporary, functional and with a lot of contact abroad.

With a plot of 972.66m², a program of 505.07m² was solved in a plant. A conceptual scheme in traditional "L" was created, where it was broken to generate three courtyards that articulate the volumes, generating both privacy between both as functionality in terms of wind circulation and views towards said landscaped courtyards.

This scheme was resolved around the three courtyards: the access patio, the interior patio and the large social patio, where they are delimited by a social and a private volume. The kitchen ceases to be the traditional service space and becomes part of the social area adapting to contemporary life. On the upper floor there is a small space for services.

The finish of Chukum was used in some walls, material that comes from the resin of a tree in the region, which has the property of being a natural sealer; and on other walls, the red mineralogical paint integrated into the mixture to give it the appearance of the old haciendas of the region and with these being low maintenance. The house won a gold medal at the State Biennial in the Single Family Housing category.