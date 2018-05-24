World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. X-Architects' to Design an Urban Mosque That Forms the "Heart of the Neighborhood" in Abu Dhabi

X-Architects' to Design an Urban Mosque That Forms the "Heart of the Neighborhood" in Abu Dhabi

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
X-Architects' to Design an Urban Mosque That Forms the "Heart of the Neighborhood" in Abu Dhabi
Save this picture!
X-Architects' to Design an Urban Mosque That Forms the "Heart of the Neighborhood" in Abu Dhabi, Courtesy of X-Architects
Courtesy of X-Architects

The Dubai-based firm, X-Architects, have found inspiration in the cultural and architectural heritage of Islam for their new design. The Revelation Mosque, a +2500 square meter project, aims to create a new "heart of the neighborhood" in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In creating a generous urban void among a towering context, the proposal offers an immersive escape from everyday life, where the public (regardless of religion) can gather, communicate, and interact with one another.

Courtesy of X-Architects Courtesy of X-Architects Courtesy of X-Architects Courtesy of X-Architects + 16

Save this picture!
Courtesy of X-Architects
Courtesy of X-Architects

The design of the large, asymmetric dome has three core functions. Its form both references traditional Mosque typologies and symbolizes the Jabal Al Noor, a spiritual mountain where the Quran was said to have been revealed. Its simple plan maximizes the public space at the street level, aiming to draw visitors in and point towards the Qibla direction for prayer. While the stepped, spiral facade floods the interiors with a soft glow of diffused light. A water feature wraps around the dome's front as the Minaret organically rises at its back, emphasizing the concept of an urban oasis where the architect hopes the building can “connect the earth with the sky.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of X-Architects
Courtesy of X-Architects

The main prayer space has distinct cave-like qualities in its irregular, textured concrete walls, where domes are concealed within domes. This imagery continues into the public entrances that are carved into the facade at strategic points, “to generate an active social public space in the middle of the dense urban fabric.” A footbridge gives access to the central dome over the recessed topography, which itself creates a shaded amphitheater; all decisions made to maximize the potential for social interaction on the outside while maintaining a peaceful setting for prayer on the inside.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of X-Architects
Courtesy of X-Architects

Specializing in the merge of Arab culture and modern design, X-Architects undertake research that supports the contextual sensitivity showcased in their work. The practice has several projects currently under construction, with the Revelation Mosque scheduled to be built soon.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of X-Architects
Courtesy of X-Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of X-Architects
Courtesy of X-Architects

  • Architects

    X-Architects

  • Design Team

    Ahmed Al-Ali, Farid Esmaeil, Cristian Vivas, Marija Krsmanovic, Piyush Bajpai, Yazeed Obeid, Samar Halloum, Abdullah Bashir, Nazish Khushrudin, Mina Eldaba, Staffan Svensson, Micro Urban, Hala Al Juboori, Emerson Angeles

  • Area

    2517.8 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

News via: X-Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project United Arab Emirates
Cite: Tom Dobbins. "X-Architects' to Design an Urban Mosque That Forms the "Heart of the Neighborhood" in Abu Dhabi" 24 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894738/x-architects-proposed-urban-mosque-hopes-to-form-a-new-heart-of-the-neighbourhood-in-abu-dhabi/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »