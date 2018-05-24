World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Angela Alvarez
  6. 2016
  House in Villamaría / Angela Alvarez

House in Villamaría / Angela Alvarez

  • 09:00 - 24 May, 2018
House in Villamaría / Angela Alvarez
House in Villamaría / Angela Alvarez, Cortesía de Angela Alvarez
Cortesía de Angela Alvarez

Cortesía de Angela Alvarez Cortesía de Angela Alvarez Cortesía de Angela Alvarez Cortesía de Angela Alvarez + 32

  • Architect

    Angela Alvarez

  • Location

    Villamaría, Colombia

  • Area

    174.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographer

    Courtesy of Angela Alvarez

  • Collaborator Architectes

    María Patricia Zuluaga López, Mateo Cardona Ramírez, Diana Carolina Ortiz González

  • Structural study

    Ing. Fabio Hoyos

  • Hydraulic and sanitary study

    Arq. Constructor Johan Leandro Agudelo

  • Electrical study

    Ingeniería y Diseño de Occidente S.A.S.

  • Metallic structure

    Ing. Bernardo Saldarriaga
    • More Specs Less Specs
Cortesía de Angela Alvarez
Cortesía de Angela Alvarez

Text description provided by the architects. This weekend house is located 20 minutes from the township of Villamaría, in Alto Arroyo village. The landscape is defined by majestic mountains that frame the extensive view to the west of Caldas, a famous canvas for the emblematic sunsets of Manizales.

Cortesía de Angela Alvarez
Cortesía de Angela Alvarez

The particular characteristics of the landscape and the topographic conditions, suggest locating the home on a natural podium, which in addition to configuring a landscape lookout, ensures visual control of the productive activities of the property

Plan
Plan

The architecture emerges parallel to the technical solutions. Therefore, the aesthetics of the house is the manifestation of its organizational and constructive structure; the general module is established by brick. The great spatial organizer is the structural system, a metal skeleton of 3.75m bordered by brick walls in "petaca" and large windows that ensure spatial continuity between the interior and the landscape. The floor plan rises slightly from the ground to let the water that descends the slope in rainy seasons to run under.

Cortesía de Angela Alvarez
Cortesía de Angela Alvarez

The house is projected around the central patio linked to a covered porch that defines the access. The interior distribution is configured by a central core that houses the services: a free space that provokes the illusion of a unique space.

Cortesía de Angela Alvarez
Cortesía de Angela Alvarez

"House in Villamaría / Angela Alvarez" [Casa en Villamaría / Angela Alvarez] 24 May 2018. ArchDaily.

