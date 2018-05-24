House in Villamaría / Angela Alvarez

+ 32

Architect Angela Alvarez

Location Villamaría, Colombia

Area 174.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographer Courtesy of Angela Alvarez

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborator Architectes María Patricia Zuluaga López, Mateo Cardona Ramírez, Diana Carolina Ortiz González

Structural study Ing. Fabio Hoyos

Hydraulic and sanitary study Arq. Constructor Johan Leandro Agudelo

Electrical study Ingeniería y Diseño de Occidente S.A.S.

Metallic structure Ing. Bernardo Saldarriaga More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This weekend house is located 20 minutes from the township of Villamaría, in Alto Arroyo village. The landscape is defined by majestic mountains that frame the extensive view to the west of Caldas, a famous canvas for the emblematic sunsets of Manizales.

The particular characteristics of the landscape and the topographic conditions, suggest locating the home on a natural podium, which in addition to configuring a landscape lookout, ensures visual control of the productive activities of the property

The architecture emerges parallel to the technical solutions. Therefore, the aesthetics of the house is the manifestation of its organizational and constructive structure; the general module is established by brick. The great spatial organizer is the structural system, a metal skeleton of 3.75m bordered by brick walls in "petaca" and large windows that ensure spatial continuity between the interior and the landscape. The floor plan rises slightly from the ground to let the water that descends the slope in rainy seasons to run under.

The house is projected around the central patio linked to a covered porch that defines the access. The interior distribution is configured by a central core that houses the services: a free space that provokes the illusion of a unique space.