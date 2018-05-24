House in Villamaría / Angela Alvarez

-
ArchitectAngela Alvarez
-
LocationVillamaría, Colombia
-
Area174.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
PhotographerCourtesy of Angela Alvarez
-
Collaborator ArchitectesMaría Patricia Zuluaga López, Mateo Cardona Ramírez, Diana Carolina Ortiz González
-
Structural studyIng. Fabio Hoyos
-
Hydraulic and sanitary studyArq. Constructor Johan Leandro Agudelo
-
Electrical studyIngeniería y Diseño de Occidente S.A.S.
-
Metallic structureIng. Bernardo Saldarriaga
Text description provided by the architects. This weekend house is located 20 minutes from the township of Villamaría, in Alto Arroyo village. The landscape is defined by majestic mountains that frame the extensive view to the west of Caldas, a famous canvas for the emblematic sunsets of Manizales.
The particular characteristics of the landscape and the topographic conditions, suggest locating the home on a natural podium, which in addition to configuring a landscape lookout, ensures visual control of the productive activities of the property
The architecture emerges parallel to the technical solutions. Therefore, the aesthetics of the house is the manifestation of its organizational and constructive structure; the general module is established by brick. The great spatial organizer is the structural system, a metal skeleton of 3.75m bordered by brick walls in "petaca" and large windows that ensure spatial continuity between the interior and the landscape. The floor plan rises slightly from the ground to let the water that descends the slope in rainy seasons to run under.
The house is projected around the central patio linked to a covered porch that defines the access. The interior distribution is configured by a central core that houses the services: a free space that provokes the illusion of a unique space.