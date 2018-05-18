Celebrate International Museum Day With These Exceptional Museum Designs

Not all architects get the opportunity to design a museum. Between budget, scale and factors external to the field of architecture, designing a museum--and actually getting it built-- may mark the pinnacle of one's professional trajectory.
These public buildings provide an invaluable service to the communities in which they are located; from education to commemoration and (occasionally) the provision of public space, museums are "shining lights" in which architecture plays a fundamental role.
To celebrate International Museum Day, we have compiled some of the most relevant and notable museum projects published on ArchDaily over the past year.