  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Celebrate International Museum Day With These Exceptional Museum Designs

Celebrate International Museum Day With These Exceptional Museum Designs

Not all architects get the opportunity to design a museum. Between budget, scale and factors external to the field of architecture, designing a museum--and actually getting it built-- may mark the pinnacle of one's professional trajectory.

These public buildings provide an invaluable service to the communities in which they are located; from education to commemoration and (occasionally) the provision of public space, museums are "shining lights" in which architecture plays a fundamental role. 

To celebrate International Museum Day, we have compiled some of the most relevant and notable museum projects published on ArchDaily over the past year.

Site Museum of Paracas Culture / Barclay & Crousse

Save this picture!
Imagem cortesia de Barclay & Crousse
Imagem cortesia de Barclay & Crousse

Iberian Museum / J.L. López de Lemus, Harald Schönegger, Ignacio Laguillo & Luis Ybarra

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Moreira Salles Institute / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Damião de Góis Museum and the Victims of the Inquisition / spaceworkers

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Kunsthalle Mannheim Building / gmp Architekten

Save this picture!
© Hans-Georg Esch
© Hans-Georg Esch

ICA Miami Museum / Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Chongqing Tiandi Art Museum / Shenzhen Huahui Design

Save this picture!
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Son Yang Won Memorial Museum / Lee Eunseok + KOMA

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

The Palestinian Museum / heneghan peng architects

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Mercedes-Benz Museum / UNStudio

Save this picture!
© Eva Bloem
© Eva Bloem

Lillehammer Art Museum and Lillehammer Cinema Expansion / Snøhetta

Save this picture!
© Mark Syke
© Mark Syke

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History / LEGORRETA

Save this picture!
© Lourdes Legorreta
© Lourdes Legorreta

Xie Zilong Photography Museum / Regional Studio

Save this picture!
© Arch-Speaker - Li Yao
© Arch-Speaker - Li Yao

Zhujiadian Brick Kiln Museum / Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C

    Save this picture!
    © Guangyuan Zhang
    © Guangyuan Zhang

