100 Best Wood Architecture Projects in the US

Considered one of the noblest building materials - and also a favorite of many global architects - wood delivers aesthetic, structural, and practical value in the most versatile of ways. Through different techniques, such as crafted or prefabricated wood, wooden construction remains relevant not only in the history but also in the forefront of architecture and design (thanks to new technologies that have expanded its possibilities).
From temporary pavilions to single-family homes and multi-story, large-scale institutions, wood has shown its value at the same level as many other structural materials such as steel, brick, or even concrete. This is especially prominent in the United States, where renowned architects are using new techniques to advance the solutions that this material can provide. Also, new regulations are allowing architects to further explore the diversity and possibilities of building with wood.
With the help of ThinkWood, we’ve gathered 100 examples of the best wood structures in the United States.
Olympia Place / Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer
Indianapolis Zoo Bicentennial Pavilion and Promenade / RATIO Architects
West Campus Union / Grimshaw
T3 / Michael Green Architecture
Camp Baird / Malcolm Davis Architecture
Denver Pallet House / Meridian 105 Architecture
Thompson Exhibition Building / Centerbrook Architects and Planners
Armstrong Avenue Residence / The LADG
Aspen Art Museum / Shigeru Ban Architects
Five Fields Play Structure / Matter Design + FR|SCH
Hood Canal Boat House / Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
Framework / Works Partnership Architecture
Atalaya Shelter / Jaime Inostroza
Indiana Hardwood CLT / IKD
Jack Daniel’s Barrel House 1-14 / Clickspring Design
Cedar Hall / DesignbuildBLUFF
Grace Farms / SANAA
Manzeum / Modus Studio
1 Hillside / Tim Cuppett Architects
Michigan Lake House / Desai Chia Architecture + Environment Architects
Half-Tree House / Jacobschang Architecture
Trout Lake House / Olson Kundig
Florence Recreation Pavilion / Morgan Studio Architecture & Interiors + Kuhn Riddle Architects
Emerge / Jason Griffiths and College of Architecture - University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects
Pound Ridge House / Tsao & McKown Architects
Sparrow House / Samantha Mink
L’Angolo Estate / LEVER Architecture
One North / Holst Architecture
Echoing Green / Taylor and Miller Architecture and Design
Adam Aronson Fine Arts Center / Trivers Associates
The Greenest Home on the Block / Caron Architecture + Dwell Development
Installation Two: Volume and Void / Jordana Maisie
Amagansett Dunes / Bates Masi Architects
Shotgun Chameleon / ZDES
Courtyard House on a River / Robert Hutchison Architect
Watermill House / Desai Chia Architecture
Camp Graham / Weinstein Friedlein Architects
Promised Land / Bates Masi Architects
Underhill / Bates Masi Architects
Skyview / Murray Legge Architecture
COR Cellars / goCstudio
CLTHouse / atelierjones
Phoenix House / Anderson Anderson Architecture
Lightbox / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Joseph Phelps Vineyards / BCV Architects
Artist Studio in Sonoma / Mork-Ulnes Architects
Rangeland Laboratory Facility / BVH Architecture
Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates
Far Pond / Bates Masi Architects
SuralArk / Austin + Mergold + Marc Krawitz
Pomona College Studio Art Hall / wHY
Wolf Creek Red Tail / Johnston Architects
Naples Botanical Garden Visitor Center / Lake|Flato Architects
Elizabeth II / Bates Masi Architects
Scavenger Studio / Eerkes Architects + Olson Kundig
North Pamet Ridge House / Hammer Architects
Brillhart House / Brillhart Architecture
Reveley Classroom Building / Patano Studio Architecture
Dixon Water Foundation Josey Pavilion / Lake|Flato Architects
Indian Mountain School Student Center / Flansburgh Architects
Qui Restaurant / A Parallel Architecture
Woodland House / ALTUS Architecture + Design
Kinfolk / Berg Design Architecture
Live Oak Bank Headquarters / LS3P Associates
Wild Turkey Bourbon Visitor Center / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
Tasting Room at Sokol Blosser Winery / Allied Works Architecture
The Crow's Nest / BCV Architects
Mothersill / Bates Masi Architects
Parking Garage Project / Studio di Architettura
Bushwick Inlet Park / Kiss + Cathcart
A-Frame ReThink / Bromley Caldari Architects
Cascades Academy of Central Oregon Campus / Hennebery Eddy Architects
St. Elizabeths East Gateway Pavilion / Davis Brody Bond
Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect
Newberg Residence / Cutler Anderson Architects
HOMB | Taft House / Skylab Architecture
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Team / atelierjones
Güiro Art Bar / Los Carpinteros + Absolut Art Bureau
Won Dharma / hanrahanMeyers architects
Tolleson Offices / Huntsman Architectural Group
Federal Center South Building 1202 / ZGF Architects
Garden Pavilion / Robert Edson Swain Architecture + Design
Stapleton Library / Andrew Berman Architect
Yountville Town Center / Siegel + Strain Architects
Casey Key Guest House / Sweet Sparkman Architects
Temenos / Roth Sheppard Architects
Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at Birdeye / Fennell Purifoy Architects
Newton House / NADAAA
Copperhill Mountain Lodge / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
One Main Office Renovation / dECOi Architects
Camp Twin Lakes treehouse / Lord, Aeck & Sargent
Mason Lane Farm / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
Thumb House / Lazor / Office
Centrifugal Villa / OBRA Architects
Franktown Ranch / Sexton Lawton Architecture
Nature Preserve House / John McLeod Architect
Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Cabin at Longbranch / Olson Kundig
Thorncrown Chapel / E. Fay Jones
