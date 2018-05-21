World
  7. Pine Park Pavilion / DnA

Pine Park Pavilion / DnA

  • 00:00 - 21 May, 2018
Pine Park Pavilion / DnA
Pine Park Pavilion / DnA, © Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

© Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang + 25

  • Architects

    DnA

  • Location

    Huangweicun, Songyang, Lishui, Zhejiang, China

  • Lead Architect

    Tiantian Xu

  • Client

    Songyang Department of River Control and Reservoir Management

  • Area

    197.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ziling Wang, Dan Han
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion stands next to the village of Huangyu on a paved connecting path along the Songyin River as a tourism infrastructure that enables cyclists and hikers to experience the region.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Section
Section
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The wooden structure consists of prefabricated elements, which were assembled on site, and accommodates an art installation presenting the historical production of pine resin in the neighboring village of Huangyu.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The elongated pavilion consists of four segments. The building elements are separated with glass surfaces, on which the production of resin is illustrated in an artistically alienated manner, thus giving rise to one picture in combination with the already existing group of trees around the pavilion.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Plan
Plan
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The simple wooden building with its clear constructive structure serves as a resting place at the dam on the river and provides information about a traditional method of producing resin. It consequently combines information about the location with a tourism infrastructure that links history and future for visitors in a playful manner.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

