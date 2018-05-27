This Instagram is Dedicated to Stunning Walls From Across the World

As architects, we all have a 'thing' for walls, windows, and everything in-between. The aptly named Instagram account @ihaveathingforwalls celebrates the beauty of walls—the peeling, the painted, the colorful, the dilapidated. As a curated selection of submissions from their followers, the page displays photographs of walls from Warsaw to Hong Kong; snapshots of beauty from everyday life.
Take a tour of walls across the globe below, and feel inspired to pay a little more attention to the surfaces around you: