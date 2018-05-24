Beauty Matters at the Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2019 as Curators are Announced

Save this picture! 2019 TAB Curators. Image Courtesy of Estonian Centre for Architecture

Dr. Yael Reisner of Yael Reisner Studio, London, was selected as head curator for the 2019 Tallinn Architecture Biennale titled: “Beauty Matter: The Resurgence of Beauty." The architect’s winning proposal rejuvenates the importance of beauty, reflecting on how after almost 8 years of beauty being a tabooed subject, a cultural shift has changed its perception. The selected assistant curator will be Johanna Jõekalda, who has previously advised on the Estonian architectural scene and its socio-political-cultural features.

The Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB) which will take place in September and October 2019, will bring the status of beauty into discussion, discovering it through the lens of new environments. The exhibition will tackle two important issues in the architecture: “society in response to alienating built environments and the ecologically unfit."

The curatorial team has added to this rebellious topic a prophetic yet relevant approach to how the developments in neurology and mathematical physics are broadening our knowledge in experiencing beauty. The curator is looking at the complex topic of beauty through many spectrums and doing it at a very appropriate time- when everyone seems to be talking about beauty and aesthetic experience, but dealing with on professional level is still naïve – Villem Tomiste, Head of TAB Committee.

The team includes two more assistant curators, architects Barnaby Gunning and Artur Staškevitš, residing in London and Tallinn respectively.

