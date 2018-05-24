World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Beauty Matters at the Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2019 as Curators are Announced

Beauty Matters at the Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2019 as Curators are Announced

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Beauty Matters at the Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2019 as Curators are Announced
Save this picture!
Beauty Matters at the Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2019 as Curators are Announced, 2019 TAB Curators. Image Courtesy of Estonian Centre for Architecture
2019 TAB Curators. Image Courtesy of Estonian Centre for Architecture

Dr. Yael Reisner of Yael Reisner Studio, London, was selected as head curator for the 2019 Tallinn Architecture Biennale titled: “Beauty Matter: The Resurgence of Beauty." The architect’s winning proposal rejuvenates the importance of beauty, reflecting on how after almost 8 years of beauty being a tabooed subject, a cultural shift has changed its perception. The selected assistant curator will be Johanna Jõekalda, who has previously advised on the Estonian architectural scene and its socio-political-cultural features.

The Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB) which will take place in September and October 2019, will bring the status of beauty into discussion, discovering it through the lens of new environments. The exhibition will tackle two important issues in the architecture: “society in response to alienating built environments and the ecologically unfit."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Estonian Centre for Architecture
Courtesy of Estonian Centre for Architecture

The curatorial team has added to this rebellious topic a prophetic yet relevant approach to how the developments in neurology and mathematical physics are broadening our knowledge in experiencing beauty. The curator is looking at the complex topic of beauty through many spectrums and doing it at a very appropriate time- when everyone seems to be talking about beauty and aesthetic experience, but dealing with on professional level is still naïve – Villem Tomiste, Head of TAB Committee.

The team includes two more assistant curators, architects Barnaby Gunning and Artur Staškevitš, residing in London and Tallinn respectively.

News Via: Tallinn Architecture Biennale.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News Films & Architecture
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Beauty Matters at the Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2019 as Curators are Announced" 24 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894668/beauty-matters-at-the-tallinn-architecture-biennale-2019-as-curators-are-announced/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »