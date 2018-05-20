World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses
  6. 2016
  7. G’Day House / Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses

G’Day House / Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses

  • 13:00 - 20 May, 2018
G’Day House / Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses
G’Day House / Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses, © Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

© Ema Peter © Ema Peter © Ema Peter © Ema Peter + 23

  • Structural

    KSM Associates

  • Civil

    Creus Engineering

  • Contractor

    J. Bannister Homes

  • Landscape

    Botanica Design

  • Millwork

    Munro Woodworking

  • Glazing

    Atlas Meridian Glassworks

  • Lighting & Furnishing

    Living Space

  • Plumbing

    Ambient Showroom
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. The G’Day House is a commission for an Australian ex-patriate family, who requested a home that would support a relaxed attitude toward daily life and would help them re-connect with a warm-weather lifestyle. Column-free sliding doors at the Southeast corner of the house effectively double the size of the living area when open; indoor and outdoor spaces hold equal priority.

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Materials, form, and spatial relationships are intended to evoke the feel of a beach house: simple, casual and flexible. The dining table and wood-burning fireplace can both be rotated to support a variety of arrangements depending on weather and number of guests.

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

As avid hosts, the clients felt that the kitchen should anchor the primary living spaces at the upper floor. Combining the dining room and kitchen into a single long space allowed for a narrow floor-plate and resulted in a generous side-yard area, used for outdoor cooking.

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Section
Section
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

A reflecting pond and fence at the scale of house connect this space with an open terrace to the South and an enclosed garden to the North while creating privacy to the street. This sequence of outdoor spaces from the front yard to terrace encourages the direct exterior arrival of guests to the kitchen.

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "G’Day House / Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses" 20 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894653/gday-house-mcleod-bovell-modern-houses/> ISSN 0719-8884

