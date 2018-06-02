Architecture City Guide: 15 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Córdoba, Argentina

Save this picture! via © Wikipedia User: Cambalachero Licensed under Public Domain

Located in the central region of Argentina, the historic city of Córdoba is the second most populated city in the country; which means it can be considered an important center for culture, education, and finance. Its dense historic center is characterized by the presence of brick -a product of the work of Togo Díaz- and the particular landscape that links the urban with the natural, resulting in an exclusive atmosphere that invites us to walk its streets.

The characteristic culture of Córdoba is evident in its urban public spaces, its natural streams and its pedestrian areas; where one can appreciate the heterogeneity of classical, modern and contemporary architecture. Below is a list of 15 sites that every architect should visit.

Guía de arquitectura en Córdoba: 15 sitios que todo arquitecto debe visitar

Address: Rosario de Santa Fe 650

Address: Defensa 1200

Address: Av. Poeta Lugones 401

Address: Deán Funes 1752

Address: Av. Hipólito Irigoyen 651

Address: Av Marcelo T. de Alvear 100

07. Faculty of Architecture, Urbanism and Design FAUD - National University of Córdoba

Address: Av. Haya de la Torre s/n, Ciudad Universitaria

Save this picture! via © Wikipedia User: leandroidecba Licensed under Public Domain

08. Church of Our Lady of Asunción

Address: Independencia 80

Save this picture! via Flickr user: Andrés Landeau CC BY-SA 2.0

Address: Arturo M. Bas 69

Address: Fructuoso Rivera 260

11. Jesuit Monastery of Córdoba

Address: Obispo Trejo 242

Save this picture! via © Wikipedia User: Cordobes~commonswiki Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.5

Address: Boulevard San Juan 311

Address: Av. Roque Sáenz Peña and calle Gral. Bustos

Address: Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 511

Address: Av. Pablo Ricchieri 1999