Architecture City Guide: 15 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Córdoba, Argentina

Located in the central region of Argentina, the historic city of Córdoba is the second most populated city in the country; which means it can be considered an important center for culture, education, and finance. Its dense historic center is characterized by the presence of brick -a product of the work of Togo Díaz- and the particular landscape that links the urban with the natural, resulting in an exclusive atmosphere that invites us to walk its streets.
The characteristic culture of Córdoba is evident in its urban public spaces, its natural streams and its pedestrian areas; where one can appreciate the heterogeneity of classical, modern and contemporary architecture. Below is a list of 15 sites that every architect should visit.
01. Bicentennial Civic Center / Lucio Morini + GGMPU Arquitectos
Address: Rosario de Santa Fe 650
02. Villa el Libertador Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Hospital / Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz
Address: Defensa 1200
03. Córdoba Cultural Center / Castañeda, Cohen, Nanzer, Saal, Salassa, Tissot
Address: Av. Poeta Lugones 401
04. Edilicio Alas III Complex / Luis Rébora, Abel Ramírez y Alfredo Troilo
Address: Deán Funes 1752
05. Emilio Caraffa Fine Arts Museum / GGMPU Arquitectos + Lucio Morini
Address: Av. Hipólito Irigoyen 651
06. Córdoba Municipality / S.E.P.R.A.
Address: Av Marcelo T. de Alvear 100
07. Faculty of Architecture, Urbanism and Design FAUD - National University of Córdoba
Address: Av. Haya de la Torre s/n, Ciudad Universitaria
08. Church of Our Lady of Asunción
Address: Independencia 80
09. El Papagayo Restaurant / Ernesto Bedmar
Address: Arturo M. Bas 69
10. Muy Güemes / Agostina Gennaro + María José Péndola
Address: Fructuoso Rivera 260
11. Jesuit Monastery of Córdoba
Address: Obispo Trejo 242
12. The Urban Works of Togo Díaz / José Ignacio Díaz
Address: Boulevard San Juan 311
13. President Sarmiento School / Nicolás Juárez Cáceres
Address: Av. Roque Sáenz Peña and calle Gral. Bustos
15. City of Arts Ateliers / Lucio Morini
Address: Av. Pablo Ricchieri 1999