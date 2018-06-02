World
  Architecture City Guide: 15 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Córdoba, Argentina

Architecture City Guide: 15 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Córdoba, Argentina

  • 14:00 - 2 June, 2018
  • by
  • Translated by Marina Gosselin
Architecture City Guide: 15 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Córdoba, Argentina
Architecture City Guide: 15 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Córdoba, Argentina, via © Wikipedia User: Cambalachero Licensed under Public Domain
via © Wikipedia User: Cambalachero Licensed under Public Domain

Located in the central region of Argentina, the historic city of Córdoba is the second most populated city in the country; which means it can be considered an important center for culture, education, and finance. Its dense historic center is characterized by the presence of brick -a product of the work of Togo Díaz- and the particular landscape that links the urban with the natural, resulting in an exclusive atmosphere that invites us to walk its streets.

The characteristic culture of Córdoba is evident in its urban public spaces, its natural streams and its pedestrian areas; where one can appreciate the heterogeneity of classical, modern and contemporary architecture. Below is a list of 15 sites that every architect should visit.

Guía de arquitectura en Córdoba: 15 sitios que todo arquitecto debe visitar

01. Bicentennial Civic Center / Lucio Morini + GGMPU Arquitectos

Address: Rosario de Santa Fe 650

© Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni

02. Villa el Libertador Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Hospital / Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz

Address: Defensa 1200

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

03. Córdoba Cultural Center / Castañeda, Cohen, Nanzer, Saal, Salassa, Tissot

Address: Av. Poeta Lugones 401

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

04. Edilicio Alas III Complex / Luis Rébora, Abel Ramírez y Alfredo Troilo

Address: Deán Funes 1752

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

05. Emilio Caraffa Fine Arts Museum / GGMPU Arquitectos + Lucio Morini

Address: Av. Hipólito Irigoyen 651

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

06. Córdoba Municipality / S.E.P.R.A.

Address: Av Marcelo T. de Alvear 100

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

07. Faculty of Architecture, Urbanism and Design FAUD - National University of Córdoba

Address: Av. Haya de la Torre s/n, Ciudad Universitaria

via © Wikipedia User: leandroidecba Licensed under Public Domain
via © Wikipedia User: leandroidecba Licensed under Public Domain

08. Church of Our Lady of Asunción

Address: Independencia 80

via Flickr user: Andrés Landeau CC BY-SA 2.0
via Flickr user: Andrés Landeau CC BY-SA 2.0

09. El Papagayo Restaurant / Ernesto Bedmar

Address: Arturo M. Bas 69

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

10. Muy Güemes / Agostina Gennaro + María José Péndola

Address: Fructuoso Rivera 260

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

11. Jesuit Monastery of Córdoba

Address: Obispo Trejo 242

via © Wikipedia User: Cordobes~commonswiki Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.5
via © Wikipedia User: Cordobes~commonswiki Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.5

12. The Urban Works of Togo Díaz / José Ignacio Díaz

Address: Boulevard San Juan 311

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

13. President Sarmiento School / Nicolás Juárez Cáceres

Address: Av. Roque Sáenz Peña and calle Gral. Bustos

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

14. Emilio Caraffa Fine Arts Museum / GGMPU Arquitectos + Lucio Morini

Address: Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 511

© GGMPU Arquitectos
© GGMPU Arquitectos

15. City of Arts Ateliers / Lucio Morini

Address: Av. Pablo Ricchieri 1999

© Sosa Pinilla
© Sosa Pinilla

 

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Architecture City Guide: 15 Places Every Architect Should Visit in Córdoba, Argentina" [Guía de arquitectura en Córdoba: 15 sitios que todo arquitecto debe visitar] 02 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Gosselin, Marina) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894629/architecture-city-guide-15-places-every-architect-should-visit-in-cordoba-argentina/> ISSN 0719-8884

