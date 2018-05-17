World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Francisco Sanin and Lim Jaeyong appointed as co-directors for the 2019 Seoul Biennale

Francisco Sanin and Lim Jaeyong appointed as co-directors for the 2019 Seoul Biennale

Francisco Sanin and Lim Jaeyong appointed as co-directors for the 2019 Seoul Biennale
Francisco Sanin (left), Peter Wilson, Felicit Scott, Pier Vittorio Aureli during the Symposium (curated by Pietro Valle) "Architecture, visions and Power". in Florence, Italy
© Tommaso Tanini - https://www.flickr.com/photos/imagearchive/3709498895/in/set-72157622307379208, CC BY 4.0, Link Francisco Sanin (left), Peter Wilson, Felicit Scott, Pier Vittorio Aureli during the Symposium (curated by Pietro Valle) "Architecture, visions and Power". in Florence, Italy

Colombian professor Francisco Sanin and South Korean architect Lim Jaeyong were appointed as co-directors for the 2019 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism. The announcement is followed by an inaugural edition held in 2017 with 460,000 visitors in total.

Born in Medellin, Colombia, Sanin earned his degree at the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana. He had a crucial role in Medellin's urban transformation, working alongside former mayor Sergio Fajardo, and was co-commissioner of the Korean Pavilion at the 2008 Venice Biennale. Currently, Sanin is an architecture professor at Syracuse University School of Architecture. Also, a practicing architect with works in Colombia, South Korea, and China.

Architect Lim Jaeyong served as the general director in various exhibitions such as “Seoul: Towards a Meta-City” in Berlin in 2014 and the Korea-Japan Architectural Exchange Exhibition in 2012. He is the representative of the Seoul-based firm OCA and one of the Seoul Public Architects.

Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism holds a great significance in that Seoul serves as the discourse channel for city and architecture,” said Seung Hyo-sang, Head of Steering Committee of the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism, in a press release last March.

The second edition of the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism will open September 2019 and be hosted throughout the city for two months.

News via: Seoul Metropolitan GovernmentSyracuse University.

Cite: Valencia, Nicolás. "Francisco Sanin and Lim Jaeyong appointed as co-directors for the 2019 Seoul Biennale" [Arquitecto colombiano Francisco Sanín, co-director de la Bienal de Arquitectura de Seúl 2019] 17 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894614/francisco-sanin-and-lim-jaeyong-appointed-as-co-directors-for-the-2019-seoul-biennale/> ISSN 0719-8884

