  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. artek
  6. 2016
  Lake Cottage / artek

Lake Cottage / artek

  • 13:00 - 23 May, 2018
Lake Cottage / artek
Lake Cottage / artek, © Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez

© Juan Fernando Valencia © Sergio Gomez © Sergio Gomez © Sergio Gomez

© Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez
Elevation
Elevation

Text description provided by the architects. The spirit of this house seeks to elevate the technical nature of its construction to the essence of the architecture of its time, each compositional element is the result of an amalgam of technical solutions and search for art, addressing the problems of architecture in its condition of Topos, Typos, and Tekton, that is to say to the form defined by the place, the function, and the technique, supplying its universal purpose that is to serve life.
"You have to proceed indulgently with nature if you want to get something from it"
Goethe

© Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez

The plot (topos) corresponds to a slope that faces the Guatape reservoir, an anthropic landscape of fjords, peninsulas, and islands contrasted with tree-lined hillsides. The slope is molded to unfold flat portions from platforms, leaving all the existing trees. The house (Typos) as an oxymoron is a case and a lookout seeks to contain and expand, is a pavilion embedded in the slope, allowing all the noble spaces to extend to the landscape.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The composition of the construction elements (Tekton) are arranged in an ideal order, the stereotomic constraints make up the platforms, the interior walls are emptied monolithic concrete with EPS soul that allow achieving the asymmetric trapezoidal silhouettes in a rhythm of full and empty Hold the cover. This as a cloak protects the house from the "natural antagonist phenomenon". The wood was compressed releasing the inclined planes of transversal reinforcements, the steep slope leads the water towards gargoyle that evacuates the water to a later channel.

© Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez
© Sergio Gomez

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Colombia
Cite: "Lake Cottage / artek" [Lake Cottage / artek] 23 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894608/lake-cottage-artek/> ISSN 0719-8884

