Lake Cottage / artek

+ 18

Construction artek sas More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The spirit of this house seeks to elevate the technical nature of its construction to the essence of the architecture of its time, each compositional element is the result of an amalgam of technical solutions and search for art, addressing the problems of architecture in its condition of Topos, Typos, and Tekton, that is to say to the form defined by the place, the function, and the technique, supplying its universal purpose that is to serve life.

"You have to proceed indulgently with nature if you want to get something from it"

Goethe

The plot (topos) corresponds to a slope that faces the Guatape reservoir, an anthropic landscape of fjords, peninsulas, and islands contrasted with tree-lined hillsides. The slope is molded to unfold flat portions from platforms, leaving all the existing trees. The house (Typos) as an oxymoron is a case and a lookout seeks to contain and expand, is a pavilion embedded in the slope, allowing all the noble spaces to extend to the landscape.

The composition of the construction elements (Tekton) are arranged in an ideal order, the stereotomic constraints make up the platforms, the interior walls are emptied monolithic concrete with EPS soul that allow achieving the asymmetric trapezoidal silhouettes in a rhythm of full and empty Hold the cover. This as a cloak protects the house from the "natural antagonist phenomenon". The wood was compressed releasing the inclined planes of transversal reinforcements, the steep slope leads the water towards gargoyle that evacuates the water to a later channel.