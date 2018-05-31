House in Aravaca / DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados

+ 11

Collaborators Lucía Ortiz de Galisteo, Pablo Quintanal, Daniel Mira, Alejandro de Miguel, Jorge de la Calle, Laura Flor, Filip Wojtasik

Technical Architect Óscar González

Installations and Structures Valladares Ingeniería

Landscaping Puy Alonso More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The boundary situation created by the project plot in a corner position, together with the plot orientation, makes the house to be located in its northern área, on the back of its two access streets adopting a kind of fortress structure shaped like ‘L’ pointing to that public space, but totally opened to its private garden, delimited by two glazed and really opened façades but protected with a porch and pergola from the direct solar gain where a climbing plant and deciduous tree grow.

The entire housing spaces are oriented to this sunny garden where domestic life takes place. The house has a greater height in the northwest volume, to be accommodated in this area the living room, dining room and kitchen, spaces that need a greater ceiling height and causes that first floor where bedrooms for children are located, is elevated respect the northeast wing.

In this northwest area with smaller corridor main bedroom is located on the first floor, with evidence inside of the variable height of the roof that becomes the lowest area on a terrace with fantastic views over Madrid. The designed architecture tries to integrate itself with the environment and highlight the closed fortress to the exterior and opened to the garden. Exterior facades are designed in white concrete with clapboard and exterior wood carpentry. The relation between the interior spaces and the garden is defined by large panes of glass, fitted with solar control devices, while blind panes are constructed with perfect smooth white concrete almost like a stucco.

Pulling apart the house in the contiguous plot, which is currently from the same owner, but parcelled for being sold in the future, a shallow pool and a sheet of water are located and can be noticed from inside through a window, which also provides a lateral shot of light in the side of the living room where the pergola becomes porch- concrete slab completely covered. The project bet decidedly for energy saving (glazed surfaces with latest technology orientated south and protected with fallen leaf, light colors, máximum isolations and few holes to north and noise).