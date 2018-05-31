World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados
  6. 2017
  7. House in Aravaca / DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados

House in Aravaca / DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados

  • 05:00 - 31 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Aravaca / DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados
Save this picture!
House in Aravaca / DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados, © Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

© Miguel de Guzmán © Miguel de Guzmán © Miguel de Guzmán © Miguel de Guzmán + 11

  • Collaborators

    Lucía Ortiz de Galisteo, Pablo Quintanal, Daniel Mira, Alejandro de Miguel, Jorge de la Calle, Laura Flor, Filip Wojtasik

  • Technical Architect

    Óscar González

  • Installations and Structures

    Valladares Ingeniería

  • Landscaping

    Puy Alonso
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

Text description provided by the architects. The boundary situation created by the project plot in a corner position, together with the plot orientation, makes the house to be located in its northern área, on the back of its two access streets adopting a kind of fortress structure shaped like ‘L’ pointing to that public space, but totally opened to its private garden, delimited by two glazed and really opened façades but protected with a porch and pergola from the direct solar gain where a climbing plant and deciduous tree grow.

Save this picture!
General Plan
General Plan

The entire housing spaces are oriented to this sunny garden where domestic life takes place. The house has a greater height in the northwest volume, to be accommodated in this area the living room, dining room and kitchen, spaces that need a greater ceiling height and causes that first floor where bedrooms for children are located, is elevated respect the northeast wing.

Save this picture!
© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

In this northwest area with smaller corridor main bedroom is located on the first floor, with evidence inside of the variable height of the roof that becomes the lowest area on a terrace with fantastic views over Madrid. The designed architecture tries to integrate itself with the environment and highlight the closed fortress to the exterior and opened to the garden. Exterior facades are designed in white concrete with clapboard and exterior wood carpentry. The relation between the interior spaces and the garden is defined by large panes of glass, fitted with solar control devices, while blind panes are constructed with perfect smooth white concrete almost like a stucco.

Save this picture!
© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán
Save this picture!
Elevation and Section
Elevation and Section
Save this picture!
© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

Pulling apart the house in the contiguous plot, which is currently from the same owner, but parcelled for being sold in the future, a shallow pool and a sheet of water are located and can be noticed from inside through a window, which also provides a lateral shot of light in the side of the living room where the pergola becomes porch- concrete slab completely covered. The project bet decidedly for energy saving (glazed surfaces with latest technology orientated south and protected with fallen leaf, light colors, máximum isolations and few holes to north and noise).

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "House in Aravaca / DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados" [Vivienda en Aravaca / DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados] 31 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894603/house-in-aravaca-dl-plus-a-de-lapuerta-campo-arquitectos-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »