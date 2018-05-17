World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Italy
  5. BAROZZI VEIGA
  6. 2017
  7. Music School / BAROZZI VEIGA

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Music School / BAROZZI VEIGA

  • 02:00 - 17 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Music School / BAROZZI VEIGA
Save this picture!
Music School / BAROZZI VEIGA, © Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

© Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges + 13

  • Architects

    BAROZZI VEIGA

  • Location

    39031 Bruneck, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy

  • Author Architects

    Fabrizio Barozzi, Alberto Veiga

  • Project Leader

    Cecilia Rueda

  • Project Team

    Raquel Corney, Marta Grządziel, Maria Eleonora Maccari, Isaac Mayor, Cristina Porta, Verena Recla, Agnieszka Samsel, Ivanna Sanjuan, Arnau Sastre, Hyekwang Shin, Maria Ubach, Cecilia Vielba

  • Area

    2200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Simon Menges

  • Project Manager

    Ingenieurteam Bergmeister GmbH

  • Structural and Services Engineers

    Ingenieurteam Bergmeister GmbH

  • Building Physics

    Ingenieurteam Bergmeister GmbH

  • Acoustic Consultant

    NiRA Consulting

  • Lighting Consultant

    Conceptlicht at

  • Landscape Architect

    Kauh Arquitectos

  • Stage Design

    ELCH ohg - snc

  • Client

    Town of Brunico
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Brunico, Italian South-Tirol, the Project consists of the extension of the music school, located in the historical villa Casa Ragen. The difficulty of the project laid on configuring an extension that allowed preserving the character of Brunico’s historical center and also highlighting the majestic presence of Casa Ragen.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The project simply proposes the construction of a new «inhabited border», which allows the characteristic urban tissue of Brunico –formed by the noble villas and sealed off gardens– have continuity; in addition to highlighting the urban presence of Casa Ragen, understanding the extension as a sober building that complements what already exists.

Save this picture!
Elevation and Section
Elevation and Section
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The extension consists of two floors: one is half-buried, and the other shapes the garden. The latter becomes the central space of the project, closely relating the existent building and the extension. It is a wide and peaceful space, which creates through its comfortable atmosphere a space for studying, and an ideal place for concerts shows or events.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

On the exterior, the new school is characterized by a continuous sober wall in which the new front door access is inserted, a delicate connection between the existent that will allow glimpsing the interior garden. The rehabilitation of Casa Ragen is characterized by the new configuration of its interior patio. A new roof characterizes and transforms this space through a system of glass and adjustable slats that act as a light spreader. 

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Renovation Italy
Cite: "Music School / BAROZZI VEIGA" 17 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894601/music-school-barozzi-veiga/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »