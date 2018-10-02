Parrón House / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a 200 square meter one story single-family home, located in the city of Santiago de Chile, in the commune of Colina. The area is generally rural, characterized by low density and large plots of land. The 5.000 square meters plot is part of a condominium with large arborized avenues and high standard homes.

The building is planned as a rectangular concrete extrusion arranged from east to west, placed closer to the south edge of the plot, giving a larger extension of land to the garden onthe north side. To the south, service areas are found, such as driveways, parking spaces, kitchens, a laundry room, and lavatories.

The house interiors are disposed and arranged in a way that allows the bedrooms, aliving room,a dining room and a study, to be opened to the great yard through large windows. This makes the inside-outside connection of all rooms possible.

The wide thermal oscillation between winter and summer, with high temperatures in the summer and at the same time sub-zero temperatures in winter, leads us to propose a solution that can regulate these variations, delivering comfort to the house throughout the year. This is how the “Parrón” appears, as an element attached to the concrete volume, extending along the entire north façade, generating a solar filter and thermal/climatic control. The “Parrón” is understood as a wooden structure, a basic system in its conception, built from simple elements such as recycled oak that will serve as a support for the growth of climbing species of deciduous nature, which depending on the time, vary their density and foliage acting as a filter. This allows and restricts the entry of sunlight.

Under the "Parrón" there is a main terrace in front of the living-dining room and two smaller terraces in front of the bedrooms. These are consolidated as intermediate spaces or interior-exterior transition spaces.

Between the terraces, small incisions are made to the volume. These give rise to small patios that incorporate natural lighting to the enclosures that face them, with the aim of fusing the project to the ground.

This building presents simple lines with constructive details of small complexity, which through the concrete and woodas its main materiality, solves the totality of the order.