All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visual Arts Center
  4. Hong Kong
  5. LAAB Architects
  6. 2017
  f22 foto space / LAAB Architects + Carlow Architecture & Design

f22 foto space / LAAB Architects + Carlow Architecture & Design

  • 22:00 - 22 June, 2018
f22 foto space / LAAB Architects + Carlow Architecture & Design
f22 foto space / LAAB Architects + Carlow Architecture & Design, © LAAB Architects
© LAAB Architects

  • Stair Structural Engineers

    BeFrank and Yasuhiro Kaneda Structure

  • Cafe22 Designers & Makers

    LAAB Architects in collaboration with Hoi Chi Ng and Roy Ng

  • Branding & Signage Designer

    Milkxhake (www.milkxhake.org)

  • Contractors & Makers

    Made in LAAB with AVT, Buddy Concept, Chi Keung Kee, Golden Smart, Linko, Profit+, and many more

  • Video Producer & Photographer

    DCinematic, LAAB Architects
    More Specs
© LAAB Architects
Text description provided by the architects. f22 foto space is a one-of-a-kind cultural hub in Hong Kong dedicated to photography and design. It offers exhibition, a photo book shop, a Leica camera boutique and a lovely cafe.

© LAAB Architects
We took inspiration from photography and worked closely with our structural engineers to translate camera elements into spatial experiences. To create a cinematic entrance, we studied camera development and used design elements from various generations of camera lens to design the door. The overhead aperture controls the amount of light at the entrance space as it rotates.

© LAAB Architects
© LAAB Architects
Plans
Plans
© LAAB Architects
Inspired by camera aperture, the circular staircase plays with light, shadow and speed. Both the door and the stairs are fabricated using brass and painted in black. Over time, the black paint would wear off, revealing the brass underneath. Just like a black- painted camera that documents its interaction with the photographer; f22 also documents its interaction with time and people.

© DCinematic
© DCinematic
Stair
Stair
© LAAB Architects
The two galleries are designed in black and white, forming a dialogue between the two floors. CAFE 22 offers a nice gathering place for cultural activities. It has an exhibition space for budding photographers to organize their first exhibition. A mirror is installed behind the counter, visitors can watch the baristas perform. There is a square table in the middle of the café for visitors to gather and talk about photography and design.

Courtesy of LAAB Architects + Carlow Architecture & Design
Courtesy of LAAB Architects + Carlow Architecture & Design

About this office
LAAB Architects
Office
Carlow Architecture & Design
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning visual arts center Hong Kong
Cite: "f22 foto space / LAAB Architects + Carlow Architecture & Design" 22 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894573/f22-foto-space-laab-architects-plus-carlow-architecture-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

