f22 foto space / LAAB Architects + Carlow Architecture & Design

Text description provided by the architects. f22 foto space is a one-of-a-kind cultural hub in Hong Kong dedicated to photography and design. It offers exhibition, a photo book shop, a Leica camera boutique and a lovely cafe.

We took inspiration from photography and worked closely with our structural engineers to translate camera elements into spatial experiences. To create a cinematic entrance, we studied camera development and used design elements from various generations of camera lens to design the door. The overhead aperture controls the amount of light at the entrance space as it rotates.

Inspired by camera aperture, the circular staircase plays with light, shadow and speed. Both the door and the stairs are fabricated using brass and painted in black. Over time, the black paint would wear off, revealing the brass underneath. Just like a black- painted camera that documents its interaction with the photographer; f22 also documents its interaction with time and people.

The two galleries are designed in black and white, forming a dialogue between the two floors. CAFE 22 offers a nice gathering place for cultural activities. It has an exhibition space for budding photographers to organize their first exhibition. A mirror is installed behind the counter, visitors can watch the baristas perform. There is a square table in the middle of the café for visitors to gather and talk about photography and design.