World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Slovakia
  5. GutGut
  6. 2017
  7. The Mill / GutGut

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Mill / GutGut

  • 00:00 - 16 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Mill / GutGut
Save this picture!
The Mill / GutGut, © BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice + 49

  • Architects

    GutGut

  • Location

    Turbínová 13, 831 04 Bratislava, Slovakia

  • Lead Architects

    Štefan Polakovič, Lukáš Kordík

  • Area

    857.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    BoysPlayNice

      • Author of Graphic identity and information system

        Ľubica Segečová

      • Supplier

        ise, s. r. o.

      • Co-authors of architectural study

        Roman Žitňanský, Patrícia Botková, Katarína Bergerová
        • More Specs Less Specs
      Save this picture!
      © BoysPlayNice
      © BoysPlayNice

      Text description provided by the architects. The building of Mlynica is part of a large post-industrial area of ​​Light Building Materials in Bratislava. Since 1960s, porous prefabricated concrete blocks, slabs and panels have been produced here. Production took place until 1992. After privatization, the new owners sold off the complex and a gradual disintegration of the structures began.

      Save this picture!
      © BoysPlayNice
      © BoysPlayNice

      The architectural design builds on the structural logic of the original building. The reinforced concrete frame filled with porous concrete masonry façade is retained and new programme is inserted into the existing container. The façade is opened up purposefully in places where it aligns with the new layout, without compromise and with respect to the load-bearing capacity of the existing perimeter structures. The new openings have a free and readable composition as opposed to the original rational mesh of window openings typical of an industrial building.

      Save this picture!
      © BoysPlayNice
      © BoysPlayNice

      The object of Mlynica is vertically divided into three functional blocks. The design of the individual parts of the new programme – event space, administrative premises and flats –communicates via the central space of the former production hall.

      Save this picture!
      © BoysPlayNice
      © BoysPlayNice
      Save this picture!
      Section B
      Section B
      Save this picture!
      © BoysPlayNice
      © BoysPlayNice

      The rigid construction of the structural skeleton is complemented by transparent partitions of the new layout, soft timber infill panels, Profilit walls and exposed media ducts. Three new floors for administration are created within the original concrete hoppers which are made accessible from the central hall.

      Save this picture!
      Ground floor plan
      Ground floor plan
      Save this picture!
      © BoysPlayNice
      © BoysPlayNice
      Save this picture!
      Second floor plan
      Second floor plan

      The design builds on the contrast between old and new, highlighting the quality of the original building. With this approach it is necessary to get rid of unnecessary layers in order to emphasize the structural logic of the building and thus maximize the potential for its new use. The reconstruction transforms the former industrial complex used for purely technical production into a modern mixed-use building for cultural events, businesses presentation, administration and in smaller part open plan living.

      Save this picture!
      © BoysPlayNice
      © BoysPlayNice

      View the complete gallery

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp

      Products:

      Wood Glass Steel

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Offices Refurbishment Slovakia
      Cite: "The Mill / GutGut" 16 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894527/the-mill-gutgut/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »