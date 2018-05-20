World
  M Greenhouse / Lapo Ruffi Architetti / LRA

M Greenhouse / Lapo Ruffi Architetti / LRA

  • 02:00 - 20 May, 2018
M Greenhouse / Lapo Ruffi Architetti / LRA
M Greenhouse / Lapo Ruffi Architetti / LRA, © Lapo Ruffi
© Lapo Ruffi

© Lapo Ruffi © Lapo Ruffi © Lapo Ruffi © Lapo Ruffi + 18

  • Architects

    Lapo Ruffi Architetti / LRA

  • Location

    51100 Pistoia, Province of Pistoia, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Lapo Ruffi, Vanessa Giandonati

  • Area

    115.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Lapo Ruffi
© Lapo Ruffi
© Lapo Ruffi

Text description provided by the architects. The project was realised as a replacement of an old greenhouse to accommodate the growing collection of citrus trees during the colder months. Cultivators for passion, the client requested a new service building, a little architecture able to contain a room for tree winter rest and a storage room for agricultural tools but also a space for silence and meditation among the plants.

© Lapo Ruffi
© Lapo Ruffi
Axonometric Details
Axonometric Details
© Lapo Ruffi
© Lapo Ruffi

This design reveals the mechanism that simultaneously enchances architecture and nature: the contrast between the artificial character of the former and the organic traits of the latter. The main building material is natural larch wood. The façades are made of rough sawn  wooden slats, which are attached to the inner wooden structure along with polycarbonate. The slope of the roof is designed to be a continuation of the façade, maintaining the integrity of the volume.

© Lapo Ruffi
© Lapo Ruffi
Construction Details
Construction Details
© Lapo Ruffi
© Lapo Ruffi

Besides meeting some pragmatic functions the project developed to become a study on transparency and translucency. During the day it becomes translucent while polycarbonate panels diffuse sunlight, and at night, the pavilion become floating sculptural lantern in the hills’ horizon. An architecture capable of preserving the richness and uniqueness of the place while inserting into the landscape a further fragment of landscape, in an effort to bring not only to construct an object but to create an artificial place or landscape.

© Lapo Ruffi
© Lapo Ruffi

Cite: "M Greenhouse / Lapo Ruffi Architetti / LRA" 20 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894525/m-greenhouse-lapo-ruffi-architetti-lra/> ISSN 0719-8884

