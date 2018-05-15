World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2018 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2018 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2018 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards
Save this picture!
Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2018 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards

After 2 weeks of voting in our first ever Refurbishment in Architecture Awards, our readers have narrowed down over 450 projects to 15 finalists, representing the best architectural refurbishment projects ever published on ArchDaily. With finalists from five continents, this award developed in partnership with MINI Clubman clearly demonstrates the global importance of refurbishment architecture as a method of achieving sustainable development and flexible, living cities.

Now that the finalists have been selected, the second stage of the Award is now underway to narrow down these 15 projects to just three winners. Read on and use the links below to cast your vote for the overall winner, or visit the award website here.

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Santa María de Vilanova de la Barca / AleaOlea architecture & landscape - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Twisting Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Wang Ning
© Wang Ning
Save this picture!
© Wang Ning
© Wang Ning

The Silo / COBE - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

MASS MoCA Building 6 / Bruner/Cott & Associates - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
Save this picture!
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

Fitzroy Loft / Architects EAT - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Ruin Studio / Lily Jencks Studio + Nathanael Dorent Architecture - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

B30 / KAAN Architecten - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts
Save this picture!
© Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts

Modern Cave / Pitsou Kedem Architects - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Memphis Teacher Residency / archimaniaVOTE

Save this picture!
© Hank Mardukas
© Hank Mardukas
Save this picture!
© Hank Mardukas
© Hank Mardukas

Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street / Nauzet Rodriguez - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Pim Schalkwijk
© Pim Schalkwijk
Save this picture!
© Pim Schalkwijk
© Pim Schalkwijk

Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects + GROUPWORK - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar
Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

University Library / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - VOTE

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Office KGDVS
Courtesy of Office KGDVS
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Office KGDVS
Courtesy of Office KGDVS

The Waterdog / Klaarchitectuur - VOTE

Save this picture!
© Toon Grobet
© Toon Grobet
Save this picture!
© Toon Grobet
© Toon Grobet

The Department Store / Squire and Partners - VOTE

Save this picture!
© James Jones
© James Jones
Save this picture!
© James Jones
© James Jones

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2018 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards" 15 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894497/meet-the-15-finalists-in-archdailys-2018-refurbishment-in-architecture-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

