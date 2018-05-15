World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Egyptian Pavilion at Venice Biennale to Explore How Urban Markets Are Redefining the Concept of "Free Space"

Egyptian Pavilion at Venice Biennale to Explore How Urban Markets Are Redefining the Concept of "Free Space"

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Egyptian Pavilion at Venice Biennale to Explore How Urban Markets Are Redefining the Concept of "Free Space"
Save this picture!
Egyptian Pavilion at Venice Biennale to Explore How Urban Markets Are Redefining the Concept of "Free Space", Souq Aljuma by the Authors
Souq Aljuma by the Authors

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage we present the proposal for the Egyptian Pavilion. Below, the participants describe their contribution in their own words.

The Egyptian pavilion curated by architects Islam El Mashtooly and Mouaz Abouzaid, and architecture professor Cristiano Luchetti proposes the theme of redevelopment and strategies of requalification of spontaneous commercial spaces across the entire country. The phenomenon of "free", unstructured, often abusive and illegal trading is predominant in many urban and suburban areas. The traditional souk is no longer confined to narrow streets and interstitial spaces of the historical fabric. Indeed, the space of commerce extends its tentacles seamlessly along the lines of urban streams without any apparent rule. The project for the pavilion focuses on these strategic spatialities but also on their content. The trading of Roba Becciah is a large portion of all market activities. Disused items produced and dismissed by consumerist societies are first collected, and then stacked in areas of such dimensions to create mono-functional enclaves for future trading purposes. The Roba Becciah represents for the curators an important metaphor of the anthropological-urban condition of the contemporary world.

Therefore, the design of the “urban market" seeks rethinking the role of "free space" within the dense morphological and social fabric of the city. It is a proposal that aims at the upgrading and "governance" of large urban areas allowing a “free use” that contributes to a better living of contemporary metropolises.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Egyptian Pavilion at Venice Biennale to Explore How Urban Markets Are Redefining the Concept of "Free Space"" 15 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894490/egyptian-pavilion-at-venice-biennale-to-explore-how-urban-markets-are-redefining-the-concept-of-free-space/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »