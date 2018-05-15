World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 5 Architects Create 5 New Community Spaces Beneath a Disused Japanese Overpass

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

5 Architects Create 5 New Community Spaces Beneath a Disused Japanese Overpass

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
5 Architects Create 5 New Community Spaces Beneath a Disused Japanese Overpass
Save this picture!
5 Architects Create 5 New Community Spaces Beneath a Disused Japanese Overpass, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

A 100 meter stretch of land beneath a train overpass in Koganecho, a district of Yokohama, Japan, underwent a progressive refurbishment in which five different types of community space, each designed by a different architect, were built within a pre-set spatial grid. Historically there were many social issues in the area, largely in relation to its profitable but dangerous black market and red-light district. Once the illegal activity was eradicated in 2005, the underpass presented a great opportunity for social re-development, and the resultant project - the Koganecho Centre - emphasized an age-old Japanese cultural commitment, where what was once broken is used to make something new. 

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 22

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

An art gallery, a cafe, an artist’s studio, a meeting space and an open-air piazza were designed by Contemporaries, Studio 2A, WorkstationKoizumi Atelier and Nishikura Architectural Design Office respectively. The resultant eclectic aesthetic was inevitable, and therefore the role that the existing overpass's heavy columns play in mediating each design cannot be understated.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The interaction between said structure and the architecture varies throughout the project; being simultaneously enveloped, clad, exhibited and wrapped at various moments; generating a dynamic yet shared typology as you walk through each building. The use of welcoming materials, such as wood, glass and pale concrete, has helped remold the perception of Koganecho, drawing back the community to fully utilize the new spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Koganecho Centre creates a platform of conversation between the artists who are granted the space and the community who live around it, successfully re-functionalizing the land through precise and well researched spatial planning, creating a precedent for future community-centric refurbishments. 

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Tom Dobbins. "5 Architects Create 5 New Community Spaces Beneath a Disused Japanese Overpass" 15 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894480/5-architects-create-5-new-community-spaces-beneath-a-disused-japanese-overpass/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »