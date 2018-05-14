La Roja / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. La Roja is a small house, consisting of 87m2 distributed on two floors. Its shape arises from a solid cube and the subtraction of part of its mass, to generate a double height entrance terrace and the roof slopes. The house is located in a mountain area of a sparsely urbanized context that seems rural. It is a low-density area, with plots around 5,000 m2; therefore the houses are isolated, with no visual contact between them.

Although the house was built on site, its dimensions are designed to allow for prefabrication. Each floor is composed, in this case, of the sum of two 840 x 350 modules. Each of the four modules of the house can be transported on trucks and assembled on site with cranes. Similarly, its symmetry allows for the addition of further programs to the sides, either on the lower or upper floors, joined through the corridor located on the side of the staircase.

The intense green of the surroundings suggests a complementary color, to activate the relationship between the landscape and the project through contrast. Hence the choice of pure red for the facades, which, by the way, is quite common in the homes of neighboring towns.