Will Alsop Dies at the Age of 70

Will Alsop, the British architect known for his colorful and unconventional designs, has died at age 70. As reported by The Guardian, Alsop passed away on Saturday following a short illness, with his firm aLL Design confirming the news on Sunday.

Embed from Getty Images

Widely recognized as one of architecture’s greatest mavericks—a term used to both praise or disparage Alsop, depending on who was using it—Alsop made headlines throughout his career for his brash designs. In the 1970s, Alsop was taken under the wing of one of Britain’s other eccentric visionaries, Cedric Price, and Price’s wacky yet progressive style can be seen in Alsop’s work throughout his 45-year career.

Embed from Getty Images

In the early 2000s, the spirit of the new millennium proved the perfect environment for Alsop to make his mark. In 2000 the Peckham Library, one of his best-known works, won the Stirling Prize, and four years later he completed an extension to the Ontario College of Art & Design which has become one of the most recognizable buildings in Toronto.

Read Will Alsop’s obituary on The Guardian website here.