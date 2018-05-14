World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Vietnam
  5. KIENTRUC O
  6. 2016
  7. Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O

Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O

  • 00:00 - 14 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O
Save this picture!
Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 38

  • Architects

    KIENTRUC O

  • Location

    District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Đàm Vũ

  • Project Team

    Anni Lê, Tài Nguyễn, Phương Đoàn, Duy Tăng, Giang Lê, Đức Lê, Tân Phạm

  • Area

    409.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten project was introduced to Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2 as an educational environment that captivates and stimulates meaningful cross interactions amongst the children and the adult. Installed within the school is an openness with a spark of curiosity that allows people of all ages to venture and explore the space in a relaxing and calming atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

As we have engaged in numerous educational projects, we recognize that these experiences are equally as important as the responsibility of nurturing the kids. It invokes a sense of pride, and interests within the teacher and the staffs. It inspires and embraces them, for they have chosen to dedicate their lives to the education and the well-being of the children on a daily basis.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Like a giant Lego building, the kindergarten is constructed entirely in bare brick forming patterns and openings that is playful to the eyes, conveying a unique aesthetic value and promoting natural ventilation. Classrooms and utility rooms are organized around a playful core. Each floor is arranged in an alternating pattern to enhance vertical interaction, encourage children to be more receptive to their surroundings, and stimulate their inner creativity.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Courtesy of KIENTRUC O
Courtesy of KIENTRUC O

Juxtapose to the calming atmosphere of the classrooms, the core is ample and full of movement.  From the garden on the ground floor, the spaces form an aperture that frames a continuous perspective that is visible from outside in and inside out. Continually upward, the interior spaces connect to an open rooftop garden, waiting to be discovered with a rewarding experience of the infinite vista of the Saigon river.

Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1

The journey of discovery in the kindergarten is a very liberating one because of the continuous changes, and the endless experiences that are tailored personally to each space. Conclusively, Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten is a place of surprises that will never cease to tickle the curious souls, children and adult alike.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Vietnam
Cite: "Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O" 14 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894344/chuon-chuon-kim-2-kindergarten-kientruc-o/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »