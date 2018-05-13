World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Rammed Earth Construction: 15 Exemplary Projects

Rammed Earth Construction: 15 Exemplary Projects

Rammed Earth Construction: 15 Exemplary Projects
© Nic Lehoux Photography
© Nic Lehoux Photography

© Iwan Baan © Stefan Müller © Norman Müller © Filip Dujardin

This week, we're highlighting a selection of the best images of projects built using rammed earth. These 15 works show the attractive aesthetic finish created by the superposition of multiple layers of compressed soil. Despite having been neglected as a construction technique for years, this type of construction is now experiencing a renaissance in architecture. Read on for a selection of images from prominent photographers such as Filip DujardinJoão Morgado, and Nic Lehoux

Shannon McGrath

Layer House / Robson Rak Architects and Interior Designers

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Stefan Müller

Sparrenburg Visitor Centre / Max Dudler

© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

Filip Dujardin

Observation Tower Negenoord / De Gouden Liniaal Architecten

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Cade Hayes

Casa Caldera / DUST

© Cade Hayes
© Cade Hayes

Iwan Baan

Ajijic / Tatiana Bilbao

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Filip Dujardin

Observation Tower Negenoord / De Gouden Liniaal Architecten

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Rory Gardiner

Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Edward Birch

The Great Wall of WA / Luigi Rosselli

© Edward Birch
© Edward Birch

Sun Haiting

SanBaoPeng Art Museum / DL Atelier

© Sun Haiting
© Sun Haiting

João Morgado

Vineyard House / Blaanc

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Jeff Goldberg/Esto

Tucson Mountain Retreat / DUST

© Jeff Goldberg/Esto
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto

Iwan Baan

Ricola Kräuterzentrum / Herzog & de Meuron

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Norman Müller

House Gulm / Aicher Ziviltechniker GmbH

© Norman Müller
© Norman Müller

Leo Espinosa

Earth House / earthLAB Studio

© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

Toshihiro Misaki

Zenkonyu / Tadashi Saito + Atelier NAVE

© Toshihiro Misaki
© Toshihiro Misaki

Nic Lehoux Photography

Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre / DIALOG

© Nic Lehoux Photography
© Nic Lehoux Photography

Cite: María Francisca González. "Rammed Earth Construction: 15 Exemplary Projects" [Construcción en tierra apisonada: 15 proyectos ejemplares ] 13 May 2018. ArchDaily.

