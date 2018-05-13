World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. John Wardle Architects
  6. 2012
  7. Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects

Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects

  • 20:00 - 13 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects
Save this picture!
Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects , © Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

© Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein + 11

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Text description provided by the architects. This nimble beach house enjoys panoramic views over the southern ocean and surf beach. Located on top of the ridgeline above the Great Ocean Road on the Victorian coastline, the proportions, orientation, and dimensions of windows are tailored to particular views and to reveal internal spaces.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Our design process is akin to scenography, cutting together sensory and spatial experiences to frame the theatre of inhabitation within. The spatial journey through the house from arrival to view is choreographed to increase anticipation before reaching the main living space.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

As you step beneath a cantilevered study into a dramatic vertical entry space, you become acutely aware of a number of twists and folds along its length that make the transformation into horizontal living space. The main window aperture matches the cinematic proportions of the ocean view.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects " 13 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894340/fairhaven-beach-house-john-wardle-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »