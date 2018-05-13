Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. This nimble beach house enjoys panoramic views over the southern ocean and surf beach. Located on top of the ridgeline above the Great Ocean Road on the Victorian coastline, the proportions, orientation, and dimensions of windows are tailored to particular views and to reveal internal spaces.

Our design process is akin to scenography, cutting together sensory and spatial experiences to frame the theatre of inhabitation within. The spatial journey through the house from arrival to view is choreographed to increase anticipation before reaching the main living space.

As you step beneath a cantilevered study into a dramatic vertical entry space, you become acutely aware of a number of twists and folds along its length that make the transformation into horizontal living space. The main window aperture matches the cinematic proportions of the ocean view.