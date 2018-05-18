World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. ES-arch
  6. 2017
  7. House VG Renovation / ES-arch

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House VG Renovation / ES-arch

  • 02:00 - 18 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House VG Renovation / ES-arch
Save this picture!
House VG Renovation / ES-arch, Courtesy of ES-arch
Courtesy of ES-arch

Courtesy of ES-arch Courtesy of ES-arch Courtesy of ES-arch Courtesy of ES-arch + 32

  • Architects

    ES-arch

  • Location

    Madesimo, Italy

  • Lead Architect

    Enrico Scaramellini

  • Consultants

    Studio associato Bianco & Mastai, studio H2o, Arch. Francesco Manzoni

  • Area

    243.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ES-arch
Courtesy of ES-arch

Text description provided by the architects. It is a project on a rural building of the ‘20s-‘30s flanked by a building dating back to the '70s, not at all consistent with the context.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ES-arch
Courtesy of ES-arch

The existing volumes have a facade facing south while the rest of the building borders with other properties and is therefore completely closed.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

The theme of the contiguity of the volumes, also traceable in spontaneous rural architecture, becomes key in the design process.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ES-arch
Courtesy of ES-arch

This proximity means that the perception of buildings is absolutely different depending on the point of view. Very close volumes seem to merge into a single entity.

The main intent is to build the project by adding as little as possible.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ES-arch
Courtesy of ES-arch

The project takes note of the definition of the two volumes; on the one hand, the tall building with the two-pitched roof, on the other, the low building with the roof terrace.

The project builds a linear parapet that closes the rectangular geometry of the facade.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ES-arch
Courtesy of ES-arch

Close to the opening where the access stairs to the first floor are inserted, we worked with the desire to make clear the slight separation between the two volumes.

The retreat of the parapet for the width of the staircase and the partial wood cladding become functional to the perception of the measured detachment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ES-arch
Courtesy of ES-arch

A new wooden box protrudes to a small extent on the second floor, clearly defining the composition of the façade.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ES-arch
Courtesy of ES-arch

The main theme of the project is to transform elements that are considered disturbing in quality elements, returned to the community with new values ​​and meanings.

The project is superimposed on the existing building, operating a limited set of modifications, in such a way as to return a new, unitary and balanced image.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ES-arch
Courtesy of ES-arch

A forgotten building is regenerated through architecture; the landscape is transformed through the acquisition of a measured intervention, charged with new meanings.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Italy
Cite: "House VG Renovation / ES-arch" 18 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894336/house-vg-renovation-es-arch/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »