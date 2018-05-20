World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. India
  5. Mathew and Ghosh Architects
  6. 2017
  7. House of Stories / Mathew and Ghosh Architects

House of Stories / Mathew and Ghosh Architects

  • 20:00 - 20 May, 2018
House of Stories / Mathew and Ghosh Architects
© Pallon Daruwala
© Pallon Daruwala

© Pallon Daruwala

  • Structural design

    Cruthi Consultants

  • Lighting design

    Bar and dining light fixtures and lighting Soumitro Ghosh

  • Civil contractor

    Anantharamu H K

  • Zinc works execution

    Jean Marc Moreno

  • Interior works

    Melange Interiors & Oakwood

  • Steel stair & bridge + glass skylights and glass in interior works

    Excel Altech

  • Electrical

    Poornima Electricals

  • Plumbing

    Nagaraj

  • Aluminium windows

    Schueco

  • Light fixture production

    Derick Arujah

  • Furniture imports

    Priyank Sojatia

  • Client

    Usha Ramaswamy and T V Ramaswamy
    More Specs Less Specs
© Pallon Daruwala
© Pallon Daruwala

Text description provided by the architects. The initial proposition had been intriguing, the client a fiction author and a former architect. The house would become a realisation of traversing pauses, private spaces and deeper private extensions. The home becomes a contemplative monolith of mottled concrete and intimate domestic comfort.

P1 - Ground Floor
P1 - Ground Floor

A place that becomes fragmented to include green spaces that extend from different interior spaces to the green outside. Coming together as short stories with interlinked lives of spaces within. The subdued restless rumble remains.

© Pallon Daruwala
© Pallon Daruwala

Dialectically presenting the seamless melting together of zinc plated modernity and hand poured concrete on site casting basked in benevolent light - imposing and unequivocally accepting.

© Pallon Daruwala
© Pallon Daruwala

The home embodies an expanding necessity for a tentative equilibrium between the monastic and the exuberant – the latter tucked carefully away into the privacy of the master bedroom and the study spaces.

The journey begins from a wicket zinc door that operates independently on hinges as well as in conjunction with the whole door that is pivoted; with pulleys it opens louvers for ventilation, within the larger door at its upper part.

Sequential section
Sequential section

Entering from the lowered gargoyle front it marks the entrance. The house opens through a cavern like space with an unknown destination. The faceted roof moves higher, walls get taller and the width narrower.  The narrow skylight slits wash the walls with sunlight and light slits in the twisting and turning concrete walls, direct the movement. The slanted concrete walls open hidden passage links, welcomes the sunlight within, always making the home as a roofed shelter beneath the sun. At the end of the cavern like passage the house opens out at its living room – the public heart of the house. 

© Pallon Daruwala
© Pallon Daruwala

The sky lights function as sources of discreet light and making the adjacent living and private spaces (of the rear block) as structurally isolated segments. The gargoyles, as personalities, inhabit the isolated courtyard of green for the living room and the east courtyard. They collect all the rain water from the roof, for the irrigation of the garden.

© Pallon Daruwala
© Pallon Daruwala

The staircase with folded steps, and the bridge made of perforated steel sheet move as another line of the narrative of the path. As attachment and suspension, it overlooks and is in the heart of the living space and connects to different moments.    

© Pallon Daruwala
© Pallon Daruwala

The most private world of the study spaces is an attachment to the master bedroom and the other suspended over the living space. Clad outside in zinc both define private worlds as fortified precious spaces, clad in natural wood within.

© Pallon Daruwala
© Pallon Daruwala

The breakfast alcove creates a triangular alcove of framed form finished concrete between the dining and the garden. It seems like a distant fragment across the dining space - made of form finished concrete like the cavernous passage it lies across a field, the dining room. 

Fragments of material have the unique capacity to connect space and moments.

House of Stories / Mathew and Ghosh Architects, © Pallon Daruwala
© Pallon Daruwala

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "House of Stories / Mathew and Ghosh Architects" 20 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894334/house-of-stories-mathew-and-ghosh-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

