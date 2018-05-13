World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Massachusetts' LEED Platinum Award Winning Arena Named US' Most Environmentally Sustainable

Massachusetts' LEED Platinum Award Winning Arena Named US' Most Environmentally Sustainable

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Massachusetts' LEED Platinum Award Winning Arena Named US' Most Environmentally Sustainable
Save this picture!
Massachusetts' LEED Platinum Award Winning Arena Named US' Most Environmentally Sustainable, Courtesy of InkHouse
Courtesy of InkHouse

Massachusetts’ Bentley University Arena has earned the LEED Platinum certification and was named the most environmentally sustainable arena in the United States. The 76,000 square foot arena emphasizes the university’s commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and goal to reach carbon neutrality by the year 2030. Bentley Unversity also offers a major in Sustainability Science and a program that will reduce more than 270 tons of material waste per year. This arena hosts several university events such as concerts, alumni events, career fairs, and is home to its NCAA Division I hockey team.

Courtesy of InkHouse Courtesy of InkHouse Courtesy of InkHouse Courtesy of InkHouse + 5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of InkHouse
Courtesy of InkHouse

Thanks to the combination of the rooftop solar technology and energy-efficient mechanical design, the overall grid energy required to power the arena will be less than half of what it would take power a building of a similar size. These technologies also cut the building’s carbon footprint in half. 
- Amanda King, director of sustainability at Bentley.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of InkHouse
Courtesy of InkHouse

The sustainable features of the arena include but are not limited to: a 504-kilowatt solar panel that will generate 40% of the building's needs, a technology that uses heat from the ice rink to produce hot water in the building, and windows that decrease the amount of electricity needed to light the structure.  

News via: InkHouse.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News Films & Architecture Sustainability
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Massachusetts' LEED Platinum Award Winning Arena Named US' Most Environmentally Sustainable" 13 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894330/massachusetts-leed-platinum-award-winning-arena-named-us-most-environmentally-sustainable/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »