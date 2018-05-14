World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ireland
  5. Robert Bourke Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Haddington Park / Robert Bourke Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Haddington Park / Robert Bourke Architects

  • 05:00 - 14 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Haddington Park / Robert Bourke Architects
Save this picture!
Haddington Park / Robert Bourke Architects, © Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

© Ste Murray © Ste Murray © Ste Murray © Ste Murray + 26

Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

Text description provided by the architects. An extension and renovation of a 1940’s bungalow in Glenageary, Co. Dublin.

Within a regular grid and structurally efficient timber roof structure, a new living space is created for a young family. Beneath this protective timber lattice, lies a brickwork wall, which surrounds and encloses, but never touches the roof, creating high-level openings through which morning sunlight can enter while providing privacy to neighbouring houses.

Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

The brickwork wall starts in the corner as an alcove for a window seat, folds to form a log store and bends to enclose an oak bench: the focal point of family life. High-level mirrors over the kitchen appear to double the length of the room, and conceal a utility and shower room behind.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

A simple material palette provides a robust yet tactile environment: an alternative take on the ‘single storey rear extension’.

Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Ireland
Cite: "Haddington Park / Robert Bourke Architects" 14 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894329/haddington-park-robert-bourke-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »