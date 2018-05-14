Haddington Park / Robert Bourke Architects

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. An extension and renovation of a 1940’s bungalow in Glenageary, Co. Dublin.

Within a regular grid and structurally efficient timber roof structure, a new living space is created for a young family. Beneath this protective timber lattice, lies a brickwork wall, which surrounds and encloses, but never touches the roof, creating high-level openings through which morning sunlight can enter while providing privacy to neighbouring houses.

The brickwork wall starts in the corner as an alcove for a window seat, folds to form a log store and bends to enclose an oak bench: the focal point of family life. High-level mirrors over the kitchen appear to double the length of the room, and conceal a utility and shower room behind.

A simple material palette provides a robust yet tactile environment: an alternative take on the ‘single storey rear extension’.