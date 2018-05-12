World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Best Architecture Reads this Spring: 19 New Books Selected by Metropolis Magazine

The Best Architecture Reads this Spring: 19 New Books Selected by Metropolis Magazine

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Best Architecture Reads this Spring: 19 New Books Selected by Metropolis Magazine
Save this picture!
The Best Architecture Reads this Spring: 19 New Books Selected by Metropolis Magazine, Courtesy of Metropolis Magazine
Courtesy of Metropolis Magazine

Metropolis Magazine has released a curated list of 19 new books to read this spring, with topics ranging from the evolution of social housing to Stanley Kubrick's unfilmed masterpiece to a fascinating tome on the architecture of Zionism. Not simply volumes detailing well-tread histories, these chosen titles explore every niche category through the lens of architecture. Ever wondered how Buckminster Fuller inspired six former gang members to construct his geodesic dome? Or what metro stations in North Korea look like?

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Metropolis Magazine
Courtesy of Metropolis Magazine

The list of books range from The Ordinary: Recordings, a slim volume of conversations with Rem Koolhaas, Denise Scott Brown, Yoshiharu Tsukamoto of Atelier Bow-Wow, and Enrique Walker, to Geostories, which showcases drawings of proposals relating to humanity's relationship with the Earth—including examples such as an atmosphere-less Earth, or supplying the Middle East with water from Antarctic icebergs.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Metropolis Magazine
Courtesy of Metropolis Magazine

Other interesting titles include Inside North Korea by Guardian architecture writer Oliver Wainwright, which explores how the Kim dynasty has used architecture and public art to create the image of “a socialist fairyland” and Toward a Concrete Utopia, a selection of photographs and essays on Yugoslavian Brutalist architecture.

Browse the whole list of books and their descriptions over at Metropolis Magazine here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Yiling Shen. "The Best Architecture Reads this Spring: 19 New Books Selected by Metropolis Magazine" 12 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894324/the-best-architecture-reads-this-spring-19-new-books-selected-by-metropolis-magazine/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »