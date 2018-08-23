World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Canada
  5. NatureHumaine
  6. 2018
  7. Ville-Marie Apartment / NatureHumaine

Ville-Marie Apartment / NatureHumaine

  • 15:00 - 23 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ville-Marie Apartment / NatureHumaine
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams + 20

  • Architects

    NatureHumaine

  • Location

    Ville-Marie, Montreal, QC, Canada

  • General Contractor

    CDO Renovation

  • Area

    1980.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Gif 02. Image Courtesy of NatureHumaine
Gif 02. Image Courtesy of NatureHumaine
Save this picture!
Before
Before

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a 1980’s downtown tower. The interior renovation project aims to completely open a space originally partitioned and to compensate for the lack of light at the heart of the apartment.
From the entrance, the space is articulated around a reflective stainless steel block, whose reflection causes a slight distortion of the straight lines, while reflecting the light and fading in its context.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Ville-Marie Apartment / NatureHumaine, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

A series of oak veneered sliding panels bring a rhythm to the classic partition of the dwelling, in which rooms are distributed on either side of the corridor. The flexibility of these panels allows indirect daylight to penetrate into the corridor area and multiplies the possibilities of use of the rooms, according to the degree of privacy required. Therefore, the office occasionally turns into a second guest room.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The kitchen, which now opens into the living area, is distinguished by sober colour tones, from white to dark gray. The use of glass for the backsplash goes along with the idea of maximizing reflection and creating a captivating depth. The bathrooms are characterized by touches of colours, which, together with the integrated furniture of the vanities, bring a singularity to the project.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
NatureHumaine
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Canada
Cite: "Ville-Marie Apartment / NatureHumaine" 23 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894285/ville-marie-apartment-naturehumaine/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »