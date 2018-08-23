Ville-Marie Apartment / NatureHumaine

+ 20

Architects NatureHumaine

Location Ville-Marie, Montreal, QC, Canada

General Contractor CDO Renovation

Area 1980.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Adrien Williams

Manufacturers Loading...

Save this picture! Gif 02. Image Courtesy of NatureHumaine

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a 1980’s downtown tower. The interior renovation project aims to completely open a space originally partitioned and to compensate for the lack of light at the heart of the apartment.

From the entrance, the space is articulated around a reflective stainless steel block, whose reflection causes a slight distortion of the straight lines, while reflecting the light and fading in its context.

A series of oak veneered sliding panels bring a rhythm to the classic partition of the dwelling, in which rooms are distributed on either side of the corridor. The flexibility of these panels allows indirect daylight to penetrate into the corridor area and multiplies the possibilities of use of the rooms, according to the degree of privacy required. Therefore, the office occasionally turns into a second guest room.

The kitchen, which now opens into the living area, is distinguished by sober colour tones, from white to dark gray. The use of glass for the backsplash goes along with the idea of maximizing reflection and creating a captivating depth. The bathrooms are characterized by touches of colours, which, together with the integrated furniture of the vanities, bring a singularity to the project.