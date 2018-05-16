World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices Interiors
  Mexico
  Capítulo Dos
  2018
  São Paulo Office / Capítulo Dos

São Paulo Office / Capítulo Dos

  11:00 - 16 May, 2018
São Paulo Office / Capítulo Dos
São Paulo Office / Capítulo Dos, © César Béjar
© César Béjar

  • Architect

    Capítulo Dos

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Miguel Hernández, Óscar Maciel

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a corporate building in the financial district of Guadalajara, Mexico. The building in which the Sao Paulo offices are located, is subdivided for its lease; making the ephemeral and the temporary the core concepts of the project. In this specific case, the possibility of growth was not the only requirement; but a possible reuse, relocation or reconfiguration of space had to be considered, according to future needs.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Diagram
Diagram
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Departing from the premise that "architecture should not be disposable", the project was developed through a modular constructive system, based on joints, that could be assembled on site and in which the furniture responded to a whole. Both the palette of materials and the modulation of the project were chosen putting the minimum waste possible into consideration. Solid and translucent panels were assembled, responding to the measurements of its commercial format.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Plan
Plan
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

This project's layout is generated by the insertion of two pavilions within an open plan, giving privacy to the common workspace between them. Finally, the area in the back of the floorspace is segmented in order to locate the meeting room and the main office, as they required the most privacy.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Isometric
Isometric
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Products:

Cite: "São Paulo Office / Capítulo Dos" [Oficinas São Paulo / Capítulo Dos] 16 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894281/sao-paulo-office-capitulo-dos/> ISSN 0719-8884

