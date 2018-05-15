World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Dogchitecture: WE Architecture Designs a Center That Challenges Traditional Animal Shelters

Dogchitecture: WE Architecture Designs a Center That Challenges Traditional Animal Shelters

Dogchitecture: WE Architecture Designs a Center That Challenges Traditional Animal Shelters
Courtesy of WE Architecture
Courtesy of WE Architecture

Copenhagen firm WE Architecture has completed a proposal for a “Dog Center” in Moscow that challenges traditional notions of animal shelters. Nestled in the countryside, the one-story pavilion will rely on a series of courtyards divided by pergolas that disappear into the landscape. The firm notes that the courtyards, which provide enclosed outdoor space for the dogs, allow the center “to avoid the 'jail-like' fencing which is often associated with dog shelters."

Courtesy of WE Architecture Courtesy of WE Architecture Courtesy of WE Architecture Courtesy of WE Architecture

Courtesy of WE Architecture
Courtesy of WE Architecture

WE, in collaboration with MASU Planning, hopes to create a “healthy and inspiring environment for sheltered dogs and for the different people who will visit and work at the Center.” The project accomplishes its atmospheric goals by complimenting steel pillars with wooden rafters. The rafters extend to create an exterior overhang which functions as “a sun screen in summer time and as an exterior cover/hallway on rainy days.” As visitors approach the building, the green roof, which sits atop the wooden rafters, is meant to serve as a “fifth facade” that can blend in easily with its wooded surroundings. Extensive outdoor seating space bleeds into greenery, inviting both human and animal recreation.

Courtesy of WE Architecture
Courtesy of WE Architecture
Courtesy of WE Architecture
Courtesy of WE Architecture

  • Architects

    WE architecture

  • Design Team

    Marc Jay, Julie Schmidt-Nielsen, Simon Skriver, Ieva Vysniauskaite, Antonina Salmina, Marek Harnol, Thea Gasseholm, Corrado Galasso, Cristina Batista Flores, Eleonora Giovannardi, Barbara Drud Henningsen, Alexandru Pavel, Alicja Szczęśniak

  • Area

    1430.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

News via: WE Architecture

