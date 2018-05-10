Foster + Partners Unveil Images for Towering DJI Robotics Headquarters in Shenzhen

Save this picture! Dajiang innovation HQ, Shenzen, China. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has unveiled their vision for the headquarters of DJI, the world’s leading robotics company, to be located in the Chinese technological powerhouse of Shenzhen. Symbolizing the “heart of innovation” for the robotics giant, the scheme seeks to alter the traditional concept of office architecture, generating a “creative community in the sky.”

Comprised of two towers, the scheme strikes a balance between research, development, office space and public amenities. The floors comprise floating volumes cantilevered from central cores by steel mega-trusses, ensuring maximum flexibility in large, column-free workspaces.

The scheme contains unique quadruple-height laboratories for drone flight testing, while a sky bridge linking the twin towers serves as a platform for showcasing the latest drone technology. At ground floor, the scheme hosts a public exhibition space showcasing DJI’s reputation for technological development, a theatre to host product launches, and a variety of staff facilities including gymnasiums and, more importantly, “robot fighting rings.”

Our aim is to create a unique workplace environment that embodies the spirit of invention and innovation that has allowed DJI to lead the world in robotics and technology

-Grant Brooker, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

News via: Foster and Partners