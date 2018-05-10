World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Foster + Partners Unveil Images for Towering DJI Robotics Headquarters in Shenzhen

Foster + Partners Unveil Images for Towering DJI Robotics Headquarters in Shenzhen

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Foster + Partners Unveil Images for Towering DJI Robotics Headquarters in Shenzhen
Save this picture!
Foster + Partners Unveil Images for Towering DJI Robotics Headquarters in Shenzhen, Dajiang innovation HQ, Shenzen, China. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Dajiang innovation HQ, Shenzen, China. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has unveiled their vision for the headquarters of DJI, the world’s leading robotics company, to be located in the Chinese technological powerhouse of Shenzhen. Symbolizing the “heart of innovation” for the robotics giant, the scheme seeks to alter the traditional concept of office architecture, generating a “creative community in the sky.”

Comprised of two towers, the scheme strikes a balance between research, development, office space and public amenities. The floors comprise floating volumes cantilevered from central cores by steel mega-trusses, ensuring maximum flexibility in large, column-free workspaces.

Save this picture!
Dajiang innovation HQ, Shenzen, China. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Dajiang innovation HQ, Shenzen, China. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Save this picture!
Dajiang innovation HQ, Shenzen, China. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Dajiang innovation HQ, Shenzen, China. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

The scheme contains unique quadruple-height laboratories for drone flight testing, while a sky bridge linking the twin towers serves as a platform for showcasing the latest drone technology. At ground floor, the scheme hosts a public exhibition space showcasing DJI’s reputation for technological development, a theatre to host product launches, and a variety of staff facilities including gymnasiums and, more importantly, “robot fighting rings.” 

Our aim is to create a unique workplace environment that embodies the spirit of invention and innovation that has allowed DJI to lead the world in robotics and technology
-Grant Brooker, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners 

News via: Foster and Partners 

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Foster + Partners Unveil Images for Towering DJI Robotics Headquarters in Shenzhen" 10 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894239/foster-plus-partners-unveil-images-for-towering-dji-robotics-headquarters-in-shenzhen/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »