Guoling Coast Sales Center / UUA

LDI Shandong Plan Engineering Design

Landscape S.P.I Landscape Group

Fit-out W Studio

Lighting Kaidesiman

Facade Contractor Beijing Xifei Century Curtain Wall Engineering

Save this picture! East side day scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city of Yantai, on the coast of Shandong Province, the Guoling coast salescenteris positioned less than 50 meters from the beach. thus allowing unparalleled views of this idyllic spot from all aspects.

Save this picture! East scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin

The project brief was to provide a comprehensiverenovation of both the facade and internal space of the current building located on site, whilst maintaining the existingstructural framework .The design intention being to create a unique seaside architectural style, which is lightweight in both form and language, reminiscent of a traditional observatory overlooking the sea.

Save this picture! West Side day scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! Void space after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin

For the renovation of level-1, a subtle counterpoint is established where on one hand the transparent French windows weaken the sense of a solid wall, whilst at the same time help define the shape and strength of columns, making reference to the ‘pillars of an observatory’.

Save this picture! Interior space after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin

The form of the building at Level-2,with cantilevers extending towards all sides, defines the principle iconic impression of the design, as the elongated form resembles not only an observatoryplatform, but also creates a sense of motion, like two flying wings.

The central axis of the overall symmetrical layout is emphasized at Level-3 , with the external facade utilizing a glass curtain wall with vertical louvers attached externally, creating a sense of a cascading veil. During the day the vertical louvers provide ample shadeto the inside space whilst filteringexternal glass reflection; whereas at night when with interior is illuminated, the building transforms into a ‘lighthouse’ beside the sea.