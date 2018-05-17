World
i

i

i

i

i

Galleon / Studio Adjective

  • 19:00 - 17 May, 2018
Galleon / Studio Adjective
Save this picture!
Galleon / Studio Adjective, Cashier. Image © Studio Adjective Ltd. ＆ Dick Liu
Cashier. Image © Studio Adjective Ltd. ＆ Dick Liu

Save this picture!
Text description provided by the architects. Hong Kong architecture and interior design studio STUDIO ADJECTIVE joined hands with the local furniture group CRMG for the first time to design its first lifestyle concept store “GALLEON”. Located in 9 Kingston Street, Causeway Bay, the two-storey store occupies an area of 5,800 sq. ft., and brings together over 30 leading and creative design labels from Scandinavia, Europe and Japan. STUDIO ADJECTIVE strove to create a exhibition-like new destination for customers to discover artistic lifestyle products in a cosy environment.

STUDIO ADJECTIVE adopt the concept - “Wood - Detail and Craftsmanship” to reflect the close link between furniture and the fundamental material of furniture - Wood. From the interior décor, façade and the overall layout, to the custom-made displays, every detail embodies the different use of wood that takes the material to a new level. The store is transformed into a wooden stage where the furniture would be able to shine, allowing customers to embark on a journey of aesthetic discovery, while admiring the team’s respect and attention to design through the refined details.

Save this picture!
Diagram. Image Courtesy of Studio Adjective
Diagram. Image Courtesy of Studio Adjective
On the first floor, a series of connective platforms were built and combined the service counter with wooden staircase, and eventually becomes a linked pathway to the second floor. The platforms were also extended to become furniture display around the front of the service counter. Meanwhile, the staircase leads customers to the trendy homeware zone upstairs, subtly dividing the homeware zone and furniture zone without disrupting the overall flow.

STUDIO ADJECTIVE has transformed the paper-wood developed by the Japanese brand Plywood Laboratory into different shelving and cabinet designs. Handmade in Hokkaido, the paper-wood is made of thin layers of locally produced plywood wood and recycled colour papers. The meticulous craftsmanship gives the material a beautiful profile and section. STUDIO ADJECTIVE created the display shelves and service counter by using the material so that customers can enjoy and appreciate the detail use of wood in the project.

Cite: "Galleon / Studio Adjective" 17 May 2018. ArchDaily.

Cashier. Image © Studio Adjective Ltd. ＆ Dick Liu

