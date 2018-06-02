World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN
  6. 2017
  7. Conxita House / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Conxita House / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN

  • 09:00 - 2 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Conxita House / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN
Save this picture!
Conxita House / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN, © José Hevia.
© José Hevia.

© José Hevia. © José Hevia. © José Hevia. © José Hevia. + 19

  • Architect

    ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN

  • Location

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Adrià Escolano, David Steegmann.

  • Area

    84.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    José Hevia., Roger Casas
Save this picture!
© José Hevia.
© José Hevia.

Text description provided by the architects. Living on a terrace. The project is conceived according to the client's main desire: a house turned towards the exterior. The operation, however, is not so much to open the views to the terrace as in providing the interior with attributes of the exterior, resonances of the landscape of the roofs of the city, often invaded by clothes hanging in the sun.

Save this picture!
Programs
Programs
Save this picture!
First Level Axonometric
First Level Axonometric

The east-west orientation of the apartment suggests not resorting to an orthodox distribution with night and day zones associated with each of the two facades. Instead, the program is articulated through two 'segregable' rooms located on opposite sides of the house and, beyond the idea of ​​'living room', a chain of common spaces of similar magnitude that extends from the facade of the street to the inner courtyard. Against the spatial unity of the loft, the house is 'divided' by its longitudinal axis into an area of ​​public vocation, in contact with the entrance, and another of more private inclination, next to the patio of lights, where the technical and storage spaces are accumulated.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia.
© José Hevia.
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© José Hevia.
© José Hevia.

The project is ordered, in this sense, from two main elements: a smooth topography, whose different levels solve the relationship of the house with a terrace at a 40cm difference height, and a 'shedding' of practicable light planes that crosses the house from end to end, from the front of the street to the inner courtyard. The materiality of the project is simple, defining the two main elements that make it up: wood for the tectonic - as a definition of the mobile elements, and ceramic tiles, habitual in most of the roofs of the city, for the stereotomy - as a definition of the static.

Save this picture!
© Roger Casas
© Roger Casas
Save this picture!
© José Hevia.
© José Hevia.

The program is not fixed, but mostly suggested. The topography 'gives rise' to the different scenes of domesticity. The project is revealed as the development of a series of more or less stable, periodic or fleeting activities in a territory of opportunities. In contrast, the sliding surface filter works as a dynamic device that introduces complexity into the plant, allowing the construction of various forms of spatial arrangement. The house is organized, from a theatrical point of view, through the dialectics of different degrees of transversal relationship between possible domestic scenes, subject to different degrees of privacy or mutual exclusion.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "Conxita House / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN" [CASA CONXITA / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN] 02 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894219/conxita-house-escolano-plus-steegmann/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »